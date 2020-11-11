Tsukiuta the Animation 2 Anime's Staff Apologizes for This Week's Animation Quality

Mistakes remained after staff made adjustments to 6th episode

The official website for the Tsukiuta. THE ANIMATION anime franchise posted on Wednesday an apology from the staff of the Tsukiuta. THE ANIMATION 2 sequel regarding the animation quality for the anime's sixth episode, which premiered on Wednesday. The announcement stated that the staff had been making adjustments and corrections up until the episode's deadline, but animation mistakes remained in the final cut. The production committee will continue to work on future episodes with the intention of providing improved quality.

Tsukiuta. THE ANIMATION 2 premiered on October 7. The anime was originally scheduled to premiere in 2019, before being delayed to April 2020, and then again to July 2020, before this final delay to October. Funimation is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

The anime features a new staff and studio. Yukio Nishimoto ( The Galaxy Railways , Justeen , Music Girls ) is directing the anime at Children's Playground Entertainment ( Cerberus ). Natsuko Takahashi ( Hakyū Hōshin Engi , Norn9 , Poco's Udon World ) is in charge of the series scripts. Michinori Chiba ( Mobile Suit Gundam 00 , Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans ) and Ai Yokoyama ( Space Battleship Tiramisu , Usuzumizakura -Garo- ) are adapting Jiku 's original character designs for animation. Fujiwara ( MOVIC ) is again credited with the original work and original story draft.

The new season inspired a manga adaptation by Aiko Kotori that launched in Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Zero-Sum magazine on October 28.

Tsukiuta. THE ANIMATION is the television anime of a music and original drama CD series about anthropomorphized months. The franchise centers around the Tokyo idol unit Six Gravity (composed of characters representing December to May) and the sibling rival unit Procellarum (composed of idols born in Western Japan and representing June to November).

The first television anime season premiered in Japan in July 2016. Funimation streamed the series as aired in Japan, and then offered it on Blu-ray Disc in September 2017.

The anime is part of a larger Tsukino Talent Production (TsukiPro) franchise .