Live-Action Night Beyond the Tricornered Window Film Streams Behind-The-Scenes Video

The live-action film of Tomoko Yamashita 's The Night Beyond the Tricornered Window ( Sankaku Mado no Sotogawa wa Yoru ) boys-love manga began streaming a behind-the-scenes video on Sunday. The video features a scene of the two protagonists eating at a yakiniku restaurant, and the staff released the video on Sunday to commemorate "Good Meat Day" ("Ii Niku no Hi," a pun on the way 11/29 looks and can be pronounced).

The film will open on January 22. The film was previously scheduled to premiere on October 30, but was delayed until 2021 due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The film stars Masaki Okada (live-action Gintama , Space Brothers , Future Diary , left in picture below) as Rihito Hiyakawa, and Jun Shison (live-action anohana , Ressha Sentai Tokkyūger, right) as Kosuke Mikado. Yukihiro Morigaki directed the film, and Tomoko Aizawa penned the script. The band Zutto Mayonaka de Iinoni. (Zutomayo) composed the film's theme song "Kuraku Kuroku" (Darker and Blacker).

SuBLime is releasing the manga digitally, and it describes the story:

Shy bookstore clerk Kosuke Mikado has the ability to see ghosts and spirits, an ability he wishes he didn't have, since what he sees usually terrifies him. Rihito Hiyakawa, an exorcist whose supernatural powers are as strong as his social graces are weak, doesn't seem to fear anything, mortal or otherwise. When this odd couple gets together to solve the bizarre cases that come their way, their work methods may not be entirely safe for work!

Yamashita launched the manga in Libre Publishing 's Magazine BExBOY in March 2013. Libre Publishing released the manga's ninth volume on September 10. SuBLime released the seventh volume digitally on October 27.

