Dr. Ramune: Mysterious Disease Specialist Anime's 2nd Promo Video Reveals January 9 Debut

The official website for the anime of Toro Aho 's Dr. Ramune: Mysterious Disease Specialist manga began streaming the show's promotional video on Monday. The video reveals that the anime will premiere on January 9 and will air on Tokyo MX and BS11 . The site also announced that three-member band saji ( Ahiru no Sora insert song) will perform the ending theme song "Arcasia."

The video previews Yūma Uchida 's opening theme song "SHAKE! SHAKE! SHAKE!."

Crunchyroll will stream the series outside Asia "soon after its TV broadcast."

Hideaki Oba ( Alice in the Country of Hearts: Wonderful Wonder World , Denkō Chō Tokkyū Hikarian - Lightning Attack Express , Hello Kitty Ringo no Mori no Fantasy ) is directing the anime at Platinum Vision ( Devils' Line ), and Ayumu Hisao ( Devils' Line , Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Youko Satou ( 7SEEDS , Dog & Scissors , Saiyuki Reload Blast ) is designing the characters.

Tetsuro Oda ( Mushibugyō , Busou Shinki ) is composing the music for the anime. Hajime Takakuwa ( Kingdom , Twin Star Exorcists ) is the sound director. Toshimitsu Kobayashi ( Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life , Aoharu x Machinegun ) is handling the sub-character designs.

The anime's official English website describes the story:

As long as hearts exist inside people, there will always be those who suffer. When something "strange" enters their mind, a strange disease will manifest itself in their body. The illness, which is called a "mystery disease" is unknown to most, but it certainly exists. There is a doctor and an apprentice who can fight the disease, which modern medicine cannot cure. His name is Ramune. He acts freely all the time, is foul-mouthed, and doesn't even look like a doctor! However, once he is confronted with the mysterious disease, he is able to quickly uncover the root cause of his patients' deep-seated distress and cure them.

Aho launched the manga in the November 2017 issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine. Kodansha published what it called the manga's "final chapter" in August 2019, but the manga resumed on September 7. Kodansha published the manga's third volume in August 2019. Kodansha Comics has licensed the manga and released the first volume digitally on November 17.