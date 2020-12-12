Touken Ranbu's 8th Stage Play Debuts in Spring 2022

Play was scheduled from June-August before cancellation due to COVID-19

The official website for Marvelous' stage play adaptations of Nitroplus and DMM Games' Touken Ranbu franchise revealed on Friday that the eighth stage play in the franchise Kaihen: Ikusayu no Adabana will debut in spring 2022. The play was supposed to run in Tokyo, Kobe, and Fukuoka from June to August, but was canceled due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and a stage reading took place instead.

The cast members include:





Takuma Wada as Kasen Kanesada





Mizuki Umetsu as Chōgi Yamanbagiri





Mashiro Sano as Aoe Nikkari





Yūho Matsui as Kikkō Sadamune





Ryūjirō Izaki as Shishiō





Takuto Ohmi as Kotegiri Gō

Ryō Tsukamoto as Kokin Denju no Tachi



Yuzuki Hoshimoto as Jizō Yukihira





The seventh and most recent stage play in the franchise , Touken Ranbu: Iden Oboro no Shishitachi , ran in Tokyo, Kobe, back to Tokyo, and Fukuoka from November 2019 to January 2020.

The franchise is also inspiring a separate series of stage musicals. The franchise 's seventh and latest stage musical Musical Touken Ranbu ~Shizuka no Umi no Paraiso~ (Paraiso of the Sea of Tranquilty) was scheduled for March in Tokyo, but it canceled part of its Tokyo run due to concerns about the COVID-19 situation. The musical still held performances up through March 26. The musical also canceled all performances that were to run from April to May.

The staff of the updated version of the franchise 's second musical, Touken Ranbu - Bakumatsu Tenrōden , canceled the musical's run in order to maximize safety for all theatergoers in light of COVID-19. The musical's production committee also canceled plans to stream the musical's Tokyo run live. The musical was scheduled for runs in Tokyo, Fukuoka, Kyoto, and back to Kyoto from September to November.

The Touken Ranbu Online "sword personification training game" takes famous swords from Japanese history and interprets them as bishōnen . Nitroplus designed the characters and scenario. The game launched in Japan in 2015. The franchise has inspired the Katsugeki: Touken Ranbu television anime series and an upcoming anime film, the two Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru spinoff anime series, and a compilation anime film. A live-action film opened in Japan in January 2019, and a sequel film will open in 2021.

Source: Stage Natalie