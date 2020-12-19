World's End Harem Anime's Teaser Promo Video Streamed

A stage presentation at the Jump Festa '21 event on Sunday revealed a teaser promotional video for the television anime of Kotaro Shono 's World’s End Harem science-fiction manga.

The anime will premiere in 2021, and stars:

Yuu Nobuta ( High School Fleet , Maesetsu! Opening Act , Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear ) is directing the anime at Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ . Tatsuya Takahashi ( The [email protected] Cinderella Girls , Domestic Girlfriend , Val x Love ) is in charge of the series scripts. Masaru Koseki ( Happiness! , Demon King Daimao ) is designing the characters. Shigenobu Ookawa ( Tayutama - Kiss on My Deity , Miss Monochrome ) is composing the music.

Seven Seas ' Ghost Ship imprint is publishing the original manga in English, and it describes the story:

The Man-Killer Virus: a lethal disease that has eradicated 99.9% of the world's male population. Mizuhara Reito has been in cryogenic sleep for the past five years, leaving behind Tachibana Erisa, the girl of his dreams. When Reito awakens from the deep freeze, he emerges into a sex-crazed new world where he himself is the planet's most precious resource. Reito and four other male studs are given lives of luxury and one simple mission: repopulate the world by impregnating as many women as possible! All Reito wants, however, is to find his beloved Erisa who went missing three years ago. Can Reito resist temptation and find his one true love?

The manga launched in May 2016 on the Shonen Jump+ website and app. The manga franchise has more than 5 million copies in print.

LINK and SAVAN debuted a fantasy-setting spinoff titled World’s End Harem: Fantasia in 2018. The manga runs in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine, and on the Shonen Jump+ service and Young Jump! app. Seven Seas ' Ghost Ship imprint is also releasing that manga in English.

Okada Andō launched a spinoff of World’s End Harem: Fantasia titled Shūmatsu no Harem : Fanatasia Gakuen (World's End Harem: Fantasia Academy) in Ultra Jump on May 19. Kira Etō launched the third spinoff manga, World’s End Harem ~Britannia Lumiére~ ( Shūmatsu no Harem : Britannia Lumiere ), on Shonen Jump+ on June 26. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus website publishes that manga in English.