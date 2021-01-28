Jump Force Game Adds Yoruichi on February 2

Bandai Namco Entertainment America announced on Wednesday that it will add the DLC character Yoruichi Shihōin from Bleach to the Jump Force crossover fighting game for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on February 2. Character Pass 2 will grant early access to the character on Friday. The company began streaming a trailer that previews Yoriuchi.

The company also revealed that it will add DLC characters Meruem from Hunter x Hunter and Hiei from Yū Yū Hakusho to the Switch version on February 2. The two characters launched for the other versions on October 27. Giorno Giovanna from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind will join the game's roster as a playable DLC character this spring for all platforms.

The game's Character Pass 2 includes the already released characters Shoto Todoroki from My Hero Academia , Meruem from Hunter x Hunter , and Hiei from Yū Yū Hakusho .

Jump Force Deluxe Edition , the Nintendo Switch version of the game, launched on August 28 in the Americas and Europe, and in Japan and Asia on August 27. The Switch version allows for local co-op with two consoles connected, and offline battles that allow for up to six people to play with one console. The Switch version includes all nine characters from the game's first Character Pass, and the game's second Character Pass is also available separately.

Spike Chunsoft developed the game, which launched for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in February 2019 in the Americas, Europe, and Japan.

Previously released DLC characters include My Hero Academia 's Katsuki Bakugo, Dragon Ball Z 's Majin Buu, Yu-Gi-Oh! 's Seto Kaiba, My Hero Academia 's All Might, Hunter x Hunter 's Biscuit Krueger, Naruto 's Madara Uchiha, Bleach 's Toshiro Hitsugaya and Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez, One Piece 's Trafalgar Law, and Kane and Galena (original characters designed by Akira Toriyama ). The sets of paid DLC include avatar costumes and skills along with the DLC characters. The game's first Character Pass allows players to access the first nine DLC characters.

Source: Email correspondence



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.