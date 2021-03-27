Sword Art Online Progressive Anime Film Reveals 2nd Teaser Video, New Visual, More Cast

Aniplex 's stage presentation at the AnimeJapan 2021 event on Saturday for the Gekijō-ban Sword Art Online: Progressive Hoshi Naki Yoru no Aria (Sword Art Online the Movie: The Aria of the Night Without Stars) anime film revealed a second teaser video, a visual, and the fall premiere for the film.

The event also revealed the character design for Mito. Inori Minase is voicing the character in the film.

Ayako Kawano (unit director on Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic , High School Fleet , The Seven Deadly Sins the Movie: Prisoners of the Sky ) is directing the film at A-1 Pictures , and Kento Toya ( Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld , The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments ) is designing the characters. Yasuyuki Kai is serving as action director, and Yuki Kajiura is returning to compose the music.

Also returning are Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Kirito and Haruka Tomatsu as Asuna in the voice cast.

The anime is based on Reki Kawahara 's Sword Art Online: Progressive light novel series. The novel series launched in 2012 as a revised retelling of Kawahara's original Sword Art Online novels. The story depicts Kirito's journey through the floating Aincrad castle from the beginning, floor-by-floor. Yen Press is publishing the Sword Art Online: Progressive novel series in English, as well as two manga adaptations.