Crunchyroll, Sentai Filmworks Announce New Home Video Releases
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Haikyu!! To The Top, Eizouken, Rent-A-Girlfriend, more planned
Crunchyroll and Sentai Filmworks announced new anime home video releases on Tuesday as part of their partnership for "home video and electronic sell-through distribution." The titles include:
- Noblesse
- Onyx Equinox
- Haikyu!! To The Top
- I'm Standing on a Million Lives
- Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!
- Monster Girl Doctor
- My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!
- Rent-A-Girlfriend
- Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove it
- Somali and the Forest Spirit
- Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun
The titles will be available "as a mix of subtitled and English-dubbed content."
Crunchyroll and Sentai Filmworks announced their partnership in September 2020, with the first titles released on home video including Granbelm, Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma: The Fourth Plate, Ascendance of a Bookworm, and World Trigger.
Source: Email correspondence