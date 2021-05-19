Crunchyroll, Sentai Filmworks Announce New Home Video Releases

Crunchyroll and Sentai Filmworks announced new anime home video releases on Tuesday as part of their partnership for "home video and electronic sell-through distribution." The titles include:

The titles will be available "as a mix of subtitled and English-dubbed content."

Crunchyroll and Sentai Filmworks announced their partnership in September 2020, with the first titles released on home video including Granbelm , Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma: The Fourth Plate , Ascendance of a Bookworm , and World Trigger .

Source: Email correspondence