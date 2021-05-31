Samurai Warriors 5 Game Adds 10 New Playable Characters

New characters will not feature unique “Power Attacks”

KOEI Tecmo America and Omega Force announced on Thursday that their upcoming Samurai Warriors 5 ( Sengoku Musou 5 ) game will feature 10 new playable characters who are former non-playable characters: Nobunaga's younger brother Nobuyuki Oda, Motonari Mōri's grandson Terumoto Mōri, Motonobu Okabe, Katsuyori Takeda, Motoharu Kikkawa, Dōsan Saitō, Yoshitatsu Saitō, Yoshikage Asakura, Yoshiaki Ashikaga, and Fujihide Mitsubuchi.

While the newly announced characters will be playable, they will not feature unique “Power Attacks” or feature the same visuals for their "Musou Frenzy Attacks" as the 27 main Samurai Warriors 5 characters. KOEI Tecmo America refers to them as supporting characters.

The company previously announced that it will add new characters including kusarigama expert and head of the Iga ninjas Sandayū Momochi, Ninja Sword master Hattori Hanzō, professional mercenary Magoichi Saika, and the Nobunaga's retainer and samurai Yasuke. In addition, the game will feature adult versions of Nobunaga Oda and the Oda family's retainer Mitsuhide Akechi.

The game will launch on the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One in the West and on PC via Steam worldwide on July 27. The game will launch in Japan for PS4 and Switch on June 24. The game will be playable on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S via backward compatability.

KOEI Tecmo America describes the game:

Samurai Warriors 5 takes place after the end of the Ōnin War, during the Sengoku period, and tells the story of two of the most preeminent military commanders of this period – Nobunaga Oda, and Mitsuhide Akechi. This title includes various eras from this period, including the younger years of Nobunaga, when he was known as “Owari's Great Fool,” and the period of turmoil and upheaval leading to the Honnō-ji Incident.

The game will feature both new and returning warriors. The character designs have been re-imagined and redesigned to fit the story's Sengoku time period. The Kōga ninja Mitsuki will debut in this game alongside other new characters. The game features new Musоu actions, including Musоu Frenzy Attacks.

The game is getting a digital deluxe edition that includes downloadable content items.

KOEI Tecmo Games president Hisashi Koinuma assured fans in 2019 that the company was still working on the series.

KOEI Tecmo Games released the Samurai Warriors 4 game for PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita in Japan in March 2014, and on PS4 in July 2014. The company released the game for all three consoles in North America and Europe in October 2014.

Samurai Warriors 4-II , a revised version of the game, allows players to create their own player character. The game launched in Japan in February 2015 and launched for PS3, PS4, PS Vita, and PC in North America in September 2015 and in Europe in October 2015.

Samurai Warriors 4: Empires launched in Japan for PS3, PS4, and PS Vita in Japan in September 2015, and for those same platforms in North America and Europe in March 2016.

Sengoku Musou 4DX (Samurai Warriors 4 DX), a new release of the game for the PS4 and Switch, launched in Japan in March 2019.

Source: Press release