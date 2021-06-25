Muv-Luv Alternative: Total Eclipse Game Heads West on PC This Winter

Game originally launched in Japan in May 2013

anchor inc. announced on Friday that it will release the Muv-Luv Alternative: Total Eclipse game in the West for PC via Steam this winter.

The game will be a stand-alone title, and it will not include the prequel "The Burning of the Imperial Capital." This prequel was included in the game's original PC version.

Muv-Luv Alternative: Total Eclipse originally launched in Japan for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in May 2013. The game got a release for PC in September 2014.

The Muv-Luv Alternative: Total Eclipse light novel spinoff of the Muv-Luv franchise , inspired a manga and a television anime of the same name. This side story follows the test pilots and mechanics in the United Nations Forces' Tactical Surface Fighter Testing Unit in Alaska. Its prequel, Schwarzes Marken , also inspired an anime.

After creating Kimi ga Nozomu Eien ( Rumbling Hearts ), adult game brand âge released the first Muv-Luv title in 2003, followed by Muv-Luv Alternative in 2006. The Muv-Luv franchise has since sold more than 500,000 games, as well as more than 3 million figures, models, and other hobby releases.

Muv-Luv Extra and Muv-Luv Unlimited launched for PC via Steam in English in July 2016, and Muv-Luv Alternative launched on Steam in September 2017. The games received PS Vita ports in Japan in January 2016 and in the West in June 2018.

The Muv-Luv Alternative anime will premiere in October on Fuji TV 's [ +Ultra ] programming block.

Other upcoming projects for the franchise include a Muv-Luv Alternative sequel project titled "Muv-Luv Integrate" (tentative title).

Source: Press release