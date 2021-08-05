Funimation Streams Kakushigoto Compilation Anime Film

Funimation announced on Thursday that it will exclusively stream Kakushigoto Theatrical Edition , also known as Kakushigoto: Himegoto wa Nan Desu ka (What is a Secret?), the theatrical compilation film for the television anime of Kōji Kumeta 's Kakushigoto manga on Friday. The film will stream in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. The film will also stream in Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Peru later this month. The company will premiere the film's English dub of the film at a later date.

The film commemorates the 30th anniversary of Kumeta's career as an illustrator. The film features additional cuts, as well as "another finale" that did not appear in the television anime series. The theme songs are the same as in the original anime, with flumpool 's "Chiisana Hibi" (Little Days) as the theme song and Eiichi Ohtaki 's "Kimi wa Tennen Shoku" (Your Natural Colors) as the ending theme.

The film opened in Japan on July 9. The film's limited edition Blu-ray Disc launched on the same day exclusively at theaters in Japan.

The film gave a bonus two-booklet manga to theatergoers in Japan titled Himegoto . The manga's two booklets were available for theatergoers on the first and second week of the film's screening, respectively, with the first booklet being 14 pages long, and the second booklet being 20 pages long. Himegoto shows a story set after the end of the Kakushigoto manga. Kumeta drew the manga.

The comedy story centers on Kakushi Gotō, who doesn't want his daughter, Hime Gotō, to know that he is a manga creator. The manga's comedy focuses on the daily life of a family with a manga artist. In addition to being a word play on the father's name, the ambiguous title can mean "Hidden Things," but can also be read as "Drawing Job."

Yūta Murano ( Brave Beats , Dream Festival! , Seven Days War ) directed the anime at Ajia-do . Takashi Aoshima ( Minami-ke , Aho Girl ! , Endro~! ) wrote and supervised the series' scripts. Shuuhei Yamamoto ( Battle Girl High School , Between the Sky and Sea ) designed the characters. Yukari Hashimoto ( March comes in like a lion , Sarazanmai ) composed the music. flumpool performed the opening theme song "Chiisana Hibi" (Small Days), and late musician Eiichi Ohtaki 's "Kimi wa Tennen Shoku" (You Are Natural Color) song was the ending theme.

The anime premiered in April 2020, and aired for 12 episodes. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. 1ef7hGjkklK30k

Kumeta ( Sayonara, Zetsubou-Sensei ) published a four-page introduction to the manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine in November 2015, and then published the first full chapter in the same magazine in December 2015. The manga ended in July 2020 and has 12 compiled volumes. Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga digitally in English.

Source: Email correspondence