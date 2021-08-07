Amazon Prime Video Lists New English Dub Cast for 1st 3 Rebuild of Evangelion Films

Amazon Prime Video in Japan is listing a new English dub cast for the Evangelion: 1.11 You Are (Not) Alone , Evangelion: 2.22 You Can (Not) Advance , and Evangelion: 3.33 You Can (Not) Redo films. Even though the video service in Japan lists several foreign dubs for the films, the films are only available in Japanese with Japanese closed-captioned subtitles.

The English dub cast listed for the three films includes:

Additional cast members in the three films include: Tom Booker , Brittany Cox , Joe Fria , Todd Haberkorn , Kyle Hebert , Jason C. Lee, Daman Mills , Aviva W. Pressman , Marz Richards , Michael Ross , Alejandro Saab , Amy Seeley , Brett Weaver , Kimberly Yates , Felecia Angelle , Jake Eberle , Scott Golden , Merritt Hicks , Brick Prigge , Rebeka Thomas , and Bijou Vann . Dubbing Brothers USA produced the dub, and Joe Fria directed the dub.

Some of the dub cast members are different from Funimation 's previous dub of the three films, but some of the cast members are also returning to roles from the English dub of the original television anime series.

When Netflix released the Neon Genesis Evangelion television anime and the Neon Genesis Evangelion: Death & Rebirth and Neon Genesis Evangelion: The End of Evangelion films worldwide in June 2019, the English dub of those anime featured a new cast.

Amazon Prime Video is already streaming the Evangelion: 1.0 You Are [Not] Alone , Evangelion: 2.0 You Can [Not] Advance , and Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo films in over 240 countries and territories, including Japan. Evangelion: 1.11 You Are (Not) Alone , Evangelion: 2.22 You Can (Not) Advance , and Evangelion: 3.33 You Can (Not) Redo are adjusted versions of those films. Funimation has released the new versions on home video.

Evangelion : 3.0+1.01: Thrice Upon A Time ( Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban :|| ), the new version of the "final" Evangelion film, will stream worldwide on Amazon Prime Video on August 13. The film will stream with dubs in 10 languages including English, French, German, Portuguese, Spanish, and Italian. The film will also stream in Japanese with subtitles in 28 languages.

