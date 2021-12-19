Summer Time Rendering Anime Reveals April 2022 Debut, Promo Video, New Visual

Shueisha 's Jump Festa '22 event on Sunday revealed a promo video, new visual, and April 2022 debut for the anime of Yasuki Tanaka 's Summer Time Rendering suspense manga. The event also revealed that the show will have 25 episodes and will cover the entire manga.

The anime stars:

Natsuki Hanae as Shinpei Ajiro, the main character who has returned to his hometown after two years

as Shinpei Ajiro, the main character who has returned to his hometown after two years Anna Nagase as Ushio Kofune, Shinpei's childhood friend who died in a marine accident

as Ushio Kofune, Shinpei's childhood friend who died in a marine accident Saho Shirasu as Mio Kofune, Ushio's younger sister

Disney+ will stream the anime worldwide and exclusively in Japan.

Publisher Shueisha describes the story:

Upon hearing of Ushio's death, Shinpei returns to his hometown of Wakayama City on Hitogashima and reunites with his childhood friend's family. The funeral goes smoothly, but under the surface something strange is brewing on the island. What mysteries await him on this secluded summer island?

Ayumu Watanabe ( Space Brothers , Children of the Sea ) is directing the anime. Hiroshi Seko ( Jujutsu Kaisen , Attack on Titan , Mob Psycho 100 ) is in charge of the script and series composition. Miki Matsumoto ( Major 2nd , Angels of Death is designing the characters. Kusanagi ( Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU and SOTSU, 22/7 ) is in charge of art. NieR series composers Keiichi Okabe , Ryuichi Takada, and Keigo Hoashi are handling the music at MONACA .

Tanaka launched the manga on Shonen Jump+ in October 2017, and the manga's 13th and final volume shipped on April 2. Shueisha launched its MANGA Plus service with the English version of the manga in January 2019. Udon Entertainment licensed the manga for print and will begin publishing it in 2022.

The manga is also inspiring a live-action adaptation.