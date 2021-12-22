The Case Study of Vanitas Anime's 2nd Part Introduces New Theme Songs in Video

The staff for BONES ' anime of Jun Mochizuki 's The Case Study of Vanitas ( Vanitas no Carte ) manga debuted the full promotional video for the anime's second part on Wednesday. The video announces and previews the ending theme song "salvation" by MONONKUL and the opening theme song "Your Name" by Little Glee Monster .

The second part's new cast members include (pictured below from left to right):

Rie Kugimiya as Chloe

as Chloe Daiki Hamano as Jean-Jacques

The anime's second part will premiere on Tokyo MX , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , and BS11 on January 14 at 12:00 a.m. JST (effectively, January 15). The show will then run on other channels. The series will run for two cours (quarters of a year), split in half.

The series' original soundtrack will launch on February 23, and it will include illustrations by creator Mochizuki.

BONES ' anime of the manga premiered on July 2. Funimation streamed the anime as part of the summer anime season, and it also streamed an English dub .

Mochizuki ( Pandora Hearts , Crimson-Shell ) launched the manga in Gangan Joker in December 2015. Square Enix published the ninth volume on June 22.

Yen Press has been publishing the manga simultaneously in English since its debut, and it describes the first volume:

Rumors revolving around The Book of Vanitas, a clockwork grimoire of dubious reputation, draw Noé, a young vampire in search of a friend's salvation, to Paris. What awaits him in the City of Flowers, however, is not long hours treading the pavement or rifling through dusty bookshops in search of the tome. Instead, his quarry comes to him...in the arms of a man claiming to be a vampire doctor! Thrust into a conflict that threatens the peace between humans and vampires, will Noé cast in his lot with the curious and slightly unbalanced Vanitas and his quest to save vampirekind?

Tomoyuki Itamura ( Nisemonogatari , Owarimonogatari , Tsukimonogatari ) is directing the anime at BONES , and Deko Akao ( Noragami , Snow White with the Red Hair ) is overseeing the series scripts. Yoshiyuki Ito ( Concrete Revolutio , Carole & Tuesday ) is the character designer and chief animation director.

Source: Press release