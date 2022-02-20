Deemo Memorial Keys Anime Film's New Clip Features 'Nine Point Eight' Song

Film based on rhythm game debuts in Japan on February 25

The staff for DEEMO Memorial Keys ( Deemo: Sakura no Oto - Anata no Kanadeta Oto ga, Ima mo Hibiku ), the anime film based on Rayark Games' Deemo game, began streaming a promotional clip for the film on Sunday. The clip features the song "Nine Point Eight" from the original 2013 rhythm game.

The film will debut in Japan on February 25.

The film's cast includes:

Sister studios Signal.MD and Production I.G are producing the film. Jun'ichi Fujisaku is credited as executive director for the film, with Shūhei Matsushita credited as director, and Yoshihiro Hiramine credited as assistant director. Fujisaku is also penning the script alongside Bun'Ō Fujisawa , and Mebachi is designing the characters. Yuki Kajiura ( Demon Slayer , Sword Art Online , Fate/Zero ) is composing the film's theme song, and 14-year-old third-year middle school student Hinano Takashima is performing the theme song "Yubikiri-Genman." Pony Canyon is producing.



The anime film will get a manga adaptation in Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Zero-Sum magazine.

Rayark Games held an online concert on February 12 to commemorate the company's 10th anniversary.

The original 2013 rhythm game, Deemo , debuted as an iOS and Android smartphone game. Rayark Games later released the game on the PlayStation Vita in Japan in 2015 with the title Deemo: Last Recital . PM Studios and Rising Star Games released the game on PS Vita in North America and Europe, respectively, in May 2017. The game received a release on the Nintendo Switch worldwide in September 2017. Deemo -Reborn- , a new version of the game compatible with virtual reality devices, debuted in November 2019. Deemo -Reborn- then received a global release on Steam in September 2020, and launched for the Switch, as well as iOS and Android devices, in December 2020.



Rayark Games describes the original game:

A girl who fell from the skies and lost her past

Deemo who plays the piano all alone in the world of the treehouse

an accidental encounter between the two.

The music flows as the fingers hit the piano keys.

The start of a fairytale journey has begun...

'Before turning to leave, don't forget to say one last goodbye.'

Rayark Games developed the rhythm game sequel Deemo II , which launched for iOS and Android devices on January 13.

Haruki Niwa launched a manga titled Deemo -Prelude- based on the series in Ichijinsha 's Comic Zero Sum magazine in March 2021. The manga ended on January 28.



Image Ⓒ Rayark Inc. /「DEEMO THE MOVIE」製作委員会

Source: Press release