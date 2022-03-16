Crunchyroll Debuts Tokyo 24th Ward Anime's English Dub on Wednesday

Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it will debut the English dub for CloverWorks ' new original television anime series Tokyo Twenty Fourth Ward ( Tokyo 24-ku ) on Wednesday with the first two episodes. The dub 's cast includes:

The anime premiered with a one-hour special on the Tokyo MX , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , and BS11 channels on January 5. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

Naokatsu Tsuda (director of first four JoJo's Bizarre Adventure anime seasons, chief director of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind ) is directing the anime at CloverWorks . Vio Shimokura of Nitroplus is writing and overseeing the series scripts. FiFS (made up of Shuji Sogabe and Kanako Nono ) is designing the characters, and Takahiro Kishida ( Baccano! , Durarara!! , Haikyu!! ) is adapting those designs for animation. Hideyuki Fukasawa ( Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works , Flowers of Evil ) is composing the music. Rock band Survive Said the Prophet perform the opening theme song "Paper Sky," and voice actors Junya Enoki , Yūma Uchida , and Kaito Ishikawa perform the ending theme song "255,255,255."

The anime takes place on an artificial island floating in Tokyo Bay, named "Kyokutō Hōreigai Tokubetsu Chiku" (Far East Special District Outside of the Law), nicknamed "24th Ward." The anime centers on three childhood friends born and raised on the island: Ran, Koki, and Shuta. The three have different social standings, hobbies, and personalities, but they are always hanging out together. But their relationships will change dramatically after a certain incident.

At a memorial ceremony one year after the incident, the three happen to meet again, and all of their phones start to ring at once. The phone call is from a friend they thought was dead, urging them to "choose the future." Each young man will believe in their own way of doing things to protect the future of the people of the 24th Ward.

