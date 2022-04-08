DLC Character Goku Ultra Instinct -Sign- Launches in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Game This Summer

Trailer streamed

Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe began streaming on Friday a new trailer for its Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 game, and the video reveals the new DLC character Goku (Ultra Instinct -Sign-), who will launch this summer.

The previous "Legendary Pack 2" DLC includes Jiren (Full Power), Gogeta (from Dragon Ball Super: Broly ), Kale (Super Saiyan 2), and Caulifla (Super Saiyan 2).

The “Legendary Pack 1” features the DLC characters Pikkon and Toppo. The game's 12th free update also launched with the DLC.

Bandai Namco Entertainment released Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in North America and Europe in October 2016, and for PS4 in Japan in November 2016. The company then released the game for Nintendo Switch in Japan and the West in September 2017. The game launched for Google 's Stadia gaming platform in December 2019.

The game's third DLC "Extra Pack" launched in August 2018, and the fourth DLC "Extra Pack" featuring the characters "Super Saiyan Full Power Broly" and SSGSS Gogeta launched in December 2018. The game added the DLC characters Ribrianne and Super Saiyan God Vegeta as part of "Ultra Pack 1" in June 2019.

The first Dragon Ball Xenoverse game shipped for PS4, PS3, Xbox One, and Xbox 360 in Japan, Europe, and North America in February 2015. The game also debuted on PC via Steam in the same month. The game series has shipped more than 10 million copies worldwide.

Source: Bandai Namco Europe's YouTube channel



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.