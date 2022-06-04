Date A Live IV Anime Previews 'Kurumi Arc' in Video, Visual

Kadokawa began streaming the fifth promotional video on Friday for the Date A Live IV anime. The video previews the show's "Kurumi Arc," featuring the character Kurumi Tokisaki (voiced by Asami Sanada ). Kadokawa also revealed a visual for the arc.

The anime premiered on the AT-X channel on April 8. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs and is also streaming an English dub. The anime was originally slated to premiere in October, but was then delayed to this year for "various reasons."

Jun Nakagawa ( Date A Bullet , High School Fleet ) is directing the anime at Geek Toys ( Date A Bullet , Plunderer ). Fumihiko Shimo ( Talentless Nana , Myriad Colors Phantom World ) is overseeing the series scripts, Naoto Nakamura ( High School Fleet , The Price of Smiles ) is designing the characters, and Go Sakabe is returning from the previous three anime to compose the music.

Miyu Tomita is performing the opening theme song "OveR," and sweet ARMS is performing the ending theme song "S.O.S."

Koushi Tachibana launched the original light novel series in March 2011 with illustrations by Tsunako . Kadokawa 's Fantasia Bunko imprint published the 22nd and final volume in March 2020. Yen Press is releasing the novels in English.

Source: Press release