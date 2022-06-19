HIDIVE Streams I'm Quitting Heroing Anime's 2-Part OVA

HIDIVE announced on its website on Friday that it will stream the Kenshū Ryokō wa Mokuteki o Ushinau na (Remember, the Work Trip is First and Foremost a Learning Opportunity) original video anime ( OVA ) for the television anime of Quantum and Hana Amano 's I'm Quitting Heroing: Next Gig Is at the Demon Queen's Castle ( Yūsha, Yamemasu: Tsugi no Shokuba wa Maōjō ) fantasy light novel series. HIDIVE will stream the first part on June 24 at 9:00 p.m. EDT and the second part on August 24 at 9:00 p.m. EDT.

The OVAs are included in the Japanese release of the anime series. The two Blu-ray Disc (or DVD) boxes will ship on June 24 and August 24. The boxes will contain 12 television episodes and the new two-part OVA .

The anime premiered on April 5. Sentai Filmworks acquired exclusive rights to the anime, and is streaming it on HIDIVE .

The story centers on Leo, a hero who once saved the world from a demon army's invasion. However, he was feared and ostracized by people afterward, and ended up with no job. Feeling that his skills would be better appreciated elsewhere, he joins the demon lord's army that he once fought. Now in a new work environment, Leo strives to use his skills and revive the demon army that is on the brink of collapse.

Yuu Nobuta ( High School Fleet , Maesetsu! Opening Act , The Faraway Paladin ) is credited as chief director, while Hisashi Ishii ( Rainy Cocoa side G , Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear ) is directing the series at EMT Squared . Shigeru Murakoshi ( Zombie Land Saga , to the abandoned Sacred Beasts , The Gymnastics Samurai ) is in charge of the series scripts. Yuki Nakano ( A Destructive God Sits Next to Me , Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear ) is designing the characters.

Minori Suzuki performs the opening theme song "Broken Identity." Nao Tōyama performs the ending theme song "Growing."

Quantum published the story on the Kakuyomu story website in 2017. Kadokawa is publishing the story in print with illustrations by Amano.

Nori Kazato launched a manga adaptation of the novels on Kadokawa 's Young Ace Up web manga site in May 2018.

Thanks to DokoMadeMo for the news tip.