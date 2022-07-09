A Couple of Cuckoos Anime Previews 2nd Half in New Video, Visual

Kadokawa began streaming a promotional video on Sunday for the second cours (quarter of a year) of the television anime of Miki Yoshikawa 's A Couple of Cuckoos ( Kakkō no Iinazuke ) manga. Kadokawa also revealed a new visual, and announced that Eir Aoi will perform the new ending theme song "Hello Hello Hello," which is featured in the below video. The second cours will start on July 23.

sumika will perform the new opening theme song "Glitter."

The anime premiered in the NUMAnimation programming block on TV Asahi and its affiliates on April 23. The anime will run for two cours (quarters of the year) with no breaks in between. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime outside Japan and is also streaming the show with an English dub.

Hiroaki Akagi ( Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san , Those Snow White Notes ) is the chief director of the anime and Yoshiyuki Shirahata (episode director for Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle , Great Pretender ) is directing the anime at Shinei Animation and Synergy SP . Yasuhiro Nakanishi ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War both seasons, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Aya Takano ( Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san , Polar Bear's Café ) is designing the characters. Ikimono-gakari vocalist Kiyoe Yoshioka performs the opening theme song "Dekoboko" (Rough), and Sangatsu no Phantasia performs the anime's ending theme song "Shikaku Unmei" (Square Destiny).

Kodansha Comics publishes the manga in English, and it describes the romantic comedy:

16-year-old super-studier Nagi Umino, second-year student at the Megurogawa Academy high school, was switched at birth. On his way to a dinner to meet his birth parents, he accidentally meets the brash, outspoken, Erika Amano, who is determined to make Nagi her fake boyfriend as she never wants to actually marry. But once Nagi makes it to dinner, he finds his parents have decided to resolve the hospital switch by conveniently having him marry the daughter his birth parents raised...who turns out to be none other than Erika herself!

Yoshikawa ( Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches , Yankee-kun to Megane-chan ) launched the ongoing manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in January 2020.

