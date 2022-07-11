Live-Action Knights of the Zodiac Film Gets 'First Look' at Comic Con Int'l in San Diego

Film's cast, staff to host panel on July 23 that will feature behind-the-scenes footage

Comic Con International: San Diego's website lists that it will show a "first look" of the live-action film of Masami Kurumada 's Saint Seiya manga on July 23 at 5:30 p.m. PDT.

Actors Madison Iseman and Diego Tinoco will be guests at the event alongside producer Yoshi Ikezawa , director Tomasz Baginski, fight choreographer Andy Cheng, and screenwriters Josh Campbell and Matt Stuecken. The panel will also show behind-the-scenes footage from the film.

Comic Con International: San Diego will take place from July 21-24.

The film, titled Knights of the Zodiac , stars Mackenyu (Pacific Rim: Uprising, Rurouni Kenshin Saishūshō The Final , live-action Chihayafuru films), Madison Iseman (Jumanji sequels, I Know What You Did Last Summer television series), Sean Bean (Game of Thrones, The Lord of the Rings, Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV , Snowpiercer series), Famke Janssen ( X-Men , Taken, The Vault), Nick Stahl (Fear the Walking Dead), Diego Tinoco (On My Block), and Mark Dacascos (John Wick: Parebellum, Hawaii Five-O, Crying Freeman , Kamen Rider: Dragon Knight , Iron Chef America).

Polish animator and special effects creator Tomasz Baginski (Academy Award-nominated short animation "Katedra," The Witcher) is directing for Toei with Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions. Andy Cheng (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) is the stunt coordinator and fight coordinator. Josh Campbell and Matt Stuecken (10 Cloverfield Lane) are the latest writers of the film script. Toei is distributing in Japan, and Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions is distributing outside Japan except in China and the Middle East.

Comic Con International: San Diego will also screen the United States premiere of the Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Prologue anime, a prequel for the first new Gundam television anime series in seven years titled Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury ( Kidō Senshi Gundam: Suisei no Majo ).

Source: Comic Con International: San Diego's website