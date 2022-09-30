2nd Sk8 the Infinity Stage Play Delayed to January 2023

7 performances were canceled in January due to cast member getting COVID-19

The official website for the stage play adaptations of the Sk8 the Infinity anime announced on Friday that the second play in the project, SK8 the Stage Part 2: The Last Part ~Oretachi no Mugendai~ (Our Infinity), has been delayed to January 2023. The play will run at Tokyo Theater 1010 from January 11-15.

The second play canceled seven performances this past January after a cast member tested positive for COVID-19.

The first stage play ran from December 2-12, 2021, and the second stage play was originally slated to run from January 15-24. However, the staff have canceled the seven performances that would have taken place between January 15-18. During that time the rest of the cast and staff took COVID-19 tests.

The original anime centers on Reki, a second-year high school student who loves skateboarding, and gets caught up in "S," an underground and dangerous skateboard race with no rules at an abandoned mine. Langa, who has returned to Japan from Canada and has never skateboarded before, also gets wrapped up in S. Dirty racers, AI racers, and other unique individuals compete in the "youth skateboard race battle."

The anime premiered on ABC TV and TV Asahi 's "ANiMAZiNG!!!" programming block in January 2021. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and began streaming an English dub in February 2021.

The franchise will get a new an original video anime ( OVA ) and a second season.

