Transformers: Forged to Fight Game Ends Service on January 13
posted on by Adriana Hazra
The official website of Kabam's Transformers: Forged to Fight free-to-play fighting game announced on Thursday that the game will end service and shut down all servers on January 13. Kaban has disabled all in-app purchases for the game.
Kabam released the free-to-play fighting game for Android and iOS in April 2017. The company plans to release new stories for the game through December.
The company describes the game:
Collect iconic bots from the entire Transformers universe
Battle other players with devastating special attacks, ranged blasting, destructible terrain and huge 360° arenas
Team up with your friends, forge alliances and battle in global events
Set a gauntlet of bots and defenses to protect your base, get revenge on those that attack and raid enemy bases
Deploy away teams to score epic loot
Roll Out!
Niantic (Pokémon GO) ended service for its Transformers: Heavy Metal real-world AR mobile game based on the Transformers franchise on August 31.
The Transformers: Beyond Reality virtual reality game was set for release on March 31 and then was delayed before its cancellation.
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the next film in the live-action Transformers franchise, will open on June 9, 2023.
