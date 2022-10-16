Transformers: Forged to Fight Game Ends Service on January 13

In-app purchases for game disabled

The official website of Kabam's Transformers : Forged to Fight free-to-play fighting game announced on Thursday that the game will end service and shut down all servers on January 13. Kaban has disabled all in-app purchases for the game.

Kabam released the free-to-play fighting game for Android and iOS in April 2017. The company plans to release new stories for the game through December.

The company describes the game:

Collect iconic bots from the entire Transformers universe

Battle other players with devastating special attacks, ranged blasting, destructible terrain and huge 360° arenas

Team up with your friends, forge alliances and battle in global events

Set a gauntlet of bots and defenses to protect your base, get revenge on those that attack and raid enemy bases

Deploy away teams to score epic loot

Roll Out!

Niantic ( Pokémon GO ) ended service for its Transformers : Heavy Metal real-world AR mobile game based on the Transformers franchise on August 31.

The Transformers : Beyond Reality virtual reality game was set for release on March 31 and then was delayed before its cancellation.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts , the next film in the live-action Transformers franchise , will open on June 9, 2023.