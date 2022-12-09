Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon Game Announced for March 17 Release

Nintendo revealed the Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon game in the Bayonetta franchise during The Game Awards 2022 event on Thursday. The game will launch for the Nintendo Switch on March 17, 2023.

English trailer:



Japanese trailer:



Abebe Tinari is directing the game, with Tomoko Nishii as art director and Hideki Kamiya as supervising director. Koji Tanaka is the producer and Atsushi Inaba is the executive director. Platinum Games is developing the game.

Nintendo describes the game:

Turn back the pages of the Umbra Witch's story to learn where it all began. Take control of Cereza and her first demon Cheshire to fend off faeries and solve puzzles when Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon releases March 17, 2023 only on Nintendo Switch.

Bayonetta 3 launched for Nintendo Switch on October 28.

Platinum Games and Sega released the first Bayonetta action game about a shape-shifting, fighting witch on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in Japan in October 2009, and then in North America in January 2010. Platinum Games and Sega released Bayonetta 2 for the Wii U in October 2014. Sega published Bayonetta for the PC in April 2017, and it released Bayonetta and Bayonetta 2 for the Nintendo Switch in February 2018. Sega published Bayonetta and Platinum Games ' Vanquish games together in a 10th anniversary bundle physically and digitally for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in February 2020.

The original Bayonetta game got a standalone physical version for Switch on September 30. The game and its sequel Bayonetta 2 are available digitally for the platform, but only the sequel has a physical cartridge.

Anime studio GONZO produced an anime film adaptation of the Bayonetta series of games titled Bayonetta: Bloody Fate that premiered in November 2013. Mizuki Sakakibara launched a two-part manga adaptation of the anime film in December 2013.

Source: The Game Awards 2022 livestream