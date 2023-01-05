Mamekichi Mameko NEET no Nichijō Anime Previews Part 2 in Video, Visual

2nd part premieres on January 11 in new program

The official website for the television anime of Mameko Mamekichi 's Mamekichi Mameko NEET no Nichijō ( Mameko Mamekichi 's Daily NEET Life) manga posted a promotional video and visual for its second part on Wednesday.

For its second part, the anime will move within the new Poka Poka program on Fuji TV on January 11 and air every Monday and Wednesday. Each episode will then stream for one week only in Japan on the YouTube , FOD, TVer and GYAO! services right after its broadcast. (The anime's first part had premiered on October 3, 2022 within Fuji TV 's Pop UP! program in the same midday weekday timeslot, but that program ended on December 23.)

Mamekichi publishes the autobiographical essay manga on their blog. The manga chronicles Mamekichi's NEET (Not in Education, Employment, or Training) life with the dog Komachi, and the cats Tabi, Simba, and Melo.

Satoshi Kuwabara ( The Quintessential Quintuplets , Adachi and Shimamura , Girlfriend, Girlfriend ) is directing the anime at Tezuka Production. Wataru Chihara is designing the characters, while Makoto Nagao is credited as the sub-character designer. Yoshimi Sakai is the art director, while Yumi Aburaya is the color key artist. Hiroshi Onishi is the compositing director of photography, while Wataru Uchida is editing. Satoshi Motoyama is the sound director.

The manga also inspired a live-action mini-series adaptation that debuted in 2021.