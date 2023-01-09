Akiba Maid War Anime Gets English Dub

HIDIVE announced on Monday that it will begin streaming an English dub for Cygames and P.A. Works ' original television anime Akiba Maid War ( Akiba Meido Sensō ) on January 14 at 12:00 p.m. EST.

The English cast includes:

Joey Goubeaud is directing the English dub . Marta Bechtol is writing the English script. David Lascoe and Brent Marshall are handling the English mix. Lascoe is also serving as an audio engineer with Jonathan Rodriguez , Patrick Marrero , and Bryan Leach .

The anime premiered in Japan on October 6 and aired for 12 episodes. Sentai Filmworks has licensed the anime and will release it on home video. HIDIVE streamed the series as it aired, and it describes the story:

Akihabara is the center of the universe for the coolest hobbies and quirkiest amusements. In the spring of 1999, bright-eyed Nagomi Wahira moves there with dreams of joining a maid café. She quickly dons an apron at café Ton Tokoton, AKA the Pig Hut. But adjusting to life in bustling Akihabara isn't as easy as serving tea and delighting customers. Paired with the dour Ranko who never seems to smile, Nagomi must do her best to elevate the Pig Hut over all other maid cafés vying for top ranking. Along the way she'll slice out a place for herself amid the frills and thrills of life at the Pig Hut. Just when Nagomi's dreams are within her grasp, she discovers not everything is as it seems amid the maid cafés of Akihabara.

" Kedamono Land Management Strategy Room " was credited with the original work for the anime. Sōichi Masui ( Chaika the Coffin Princess , Sakura Quest , Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai ) directed the anime at P.A. Works . Yoshihiro Hiki oversaw the series scripts, Manabu Nii ( The Day I Became a God , Kakegurui twin , Hina Logic - from Luck & Logic ) was the character designer and chief animation director, and Yoshihiro Ike ( Tiger & Bunny , Ergo Proxy , 2019 Dororo ) composed the music at Cygames .

The anime is getting a stage play adaptation that will run in Tokyo in September.

Source: HIDIVE