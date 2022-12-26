Akiba Maid War Anime Gets Stage Play in September 2023

These are just some of the crazy experiences I had in under an hour of playing. It really felt like there was some adventure around every corner, and I had no idea what would happen next. ― This last weekend, I was able to drop by Sega HQ in Tokyo to spend an hour with the latest build of Like a Dragon: Ishin!, the upcoming remake of 2014's Japan-only Ryu ga Gotoku Ishin! It turned out to be a rather...