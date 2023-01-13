Zoids Wild Arena Game Posts Concept Video, Gameplay Teaser

Act Games announced game last year

Mobile game publisher Act Games began streaming a concept video and gameplay teaser video for its Zoids Wild Arena game on Wednesday.

Act Games announced the game in June 2022 as Zoids Wild NFT Arena , but later changed it to Zoids Wild Arena . The game underwent a beta test period for PC and Android in November 2022.

Takara Tomy announced the Zoids Wild project in 2018 as the latest installment in its Zoids franchise . The project includes anime, manga, model kits, and two Nintendo Switch games.

The Zoids Wild anime premiered in July 2018 and aired for 50 episodes. A sequel anime titled Zoids Wild Zero premiered in October 2019, but was delayed in May 2020 due to COVID-19. The anime resumed on June 2020. Netflix began streaming the first season of the Zoids Wild anime in English in August 2020 in the U.S. The second half, which includes episodes 25-50, debuted on Netflix in the United States in October 2020.

The Zoids Wild Senki (Chronicle of Zoids Wild War) battle CG anime debuted in October 2020 on Shogakukan 's Coro Coro Comics magazine's YouTube channel as well as Takara Tomy 's official YouTube channel.

Source: Zoids Wild Arena game's website