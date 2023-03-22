×
News
A Galaxy Next Door TV Anime's 3rd Promo Video Reveals More Cast, Ending Song

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Hiroko Kiso, Shinji Nagano, Satomi Kobayashi join cast

The official website for the television anime of Gido Amagakure's A Galaxy Next Door (Otonari ni Ginga) manga began streaming the show's third promotional video on Wednesday. The video reveals and previews the ending theme song "Near Stella," by Shiori Goshiki's voice actor Yū Wakui. The website and video also revealed three new cast members.

The newly announced cast members are:

Hiroko Kiso as Miyako Goshiki, Shiori's mother
miyako.png
© 雨隠ギド・講談社／おとなりに銀河製作委員会
Shinji Nagano as Ken Goshiki, Shiori's father
ken.png
© 雨隠ギド・講談社／おとなりに銀河製作委員会
Satomi Kobayashi as Fumi Goshiki, Shiori's grandmother (not pictured)

Previously announced cast members include:

The anime will premiere on the TOKYO MX and BS11 channels on April 8 at 25:30 JST (effectively April 9, at 1:30 a.m.), then on the AT-X and HTB channels. The anime will also stream on the d Anime Store and U-NEXT on April 8, at 24:00 JST (effectively April 9, at 12 midnight), then on other streaming services in Japan.

galaxy-kv2
©雨隠ギド・講談社／おとなりに銀河製作委員会
Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs, and it describes the story:
Ever since their father died, Ichirou Kuga has struggled to support his two younger siblings on nothing but a small inheritance and his passion for drawing manga. A Galaxy Next Door, tells the story of what happens when Kuga's new mysterious assistant, Shiori Goshiki, declares them to be engaged to be married.

Ryuichi Kimura (Aikatsu! Kemono Friends 2) is directing the anime at Asahi Production, and Gigaemon Ichikawa (Chikasugi Idol Akae-chan, The Fruit of Evolution: Before I Knew It, My Life Had It Made, Kedama no Gonjiro) is in charge of the series scripts. Yasuka Ōtaki is designing the characters.

Amagakure (Sweetness & Lightning) launched the manga in Kodansha's Good! Afternoon magazine in April 2020. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English. The manga is also inspiring a live-action series that will premiere on April 3.

Sources: A Galaxy Next Door anime's website, Comic Natalie

