A Galaxy Next Door TV Anime's 3rd Promo Video Reveals More Cast, Ending Song
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The official website for the television anime of Gido Amagakure's A Galaxy Next Door (Otonari ni Ginga) manga began streaming the show's third promotional video on Wednesday. The video reveals and previews the ending theme song "Near Stella," by Shiori Goshiki's voice actor Yū Wakui. The website and video also revealed three new cast members.
The newly announced cast members are:
Previously announced cast members include:
- Taku Yashiro as Ichirō Kuga
- Yū Wakui as Shiori Goshiki
- Rina Endō as Machi Kuga
- Maria Naganawa as Fumio Kuga
- Rie Takahashi as Chihiro Ibusuki
- Tomokazu Sugita as Masahiro Morikuni
- Yōko Hikasa as Momoka Morikuni
The anime will premiere on the TOKYO MX and BS11 channels on April 8 at 25:30 JST (effectively April 9, at 1:30 a.m.), then on the AT-X and HTB channels. The anime will also stream on the d Anime Store and U-NEXT on April 8, at 24:00 JST (effectively April 9, at 12 midnight), then on other streaming services in Japan.
Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs, and it describes the story:
Ever since their father died, Ichirou Kuga has struggled to support his two younger siblings on nothing but a small inheritance and his passion for drawing manga. A Galaxy Next Door, tells the story of what happens when Kuga's new mysterious assistant, Shiori Goshiki, declares them to be engaged to be married.
Ryuichi Kimura (Aikatsu! Kemono Friends 2) is directing the anime at Asahi Production, and Gigaemon Ichikawa (Chikasugi Idol Akae-chan, The Fruit of Evolution: Before I Knew It, My Life Had It Made, Kedama no Gonjiro) is in charge of the series scripts. Yasuka Ōtaki is designing the characters.
Amagakure (Sweetness & Lightning) launched the manga in Kodansha's Good! Afternoon magazine in April 2020. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English. The manga is also inspiring a live-action series that will premiere on April 3.
Sources: A Galaxy Next Door anime's website, Comic Natalie