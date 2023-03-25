The Duke of Death and His Maid Anime Season 2 Reveals Cast, Staff, Teaser Visual, Promo Video

Anime season premieres in July 2023

The staff of the second season of the television anime of Koharu Inoue 's The Duke of Death and His Maid ( Shinigami Bocchan to Kuro Maid ) manga revealed the sequel's cast, staff, theme song artists, teaser video, and teaser visual on Saturday.

©Inoue／Shogakukan, The Duke of Death and His Maid Project

The cast for the new season incudes:

Natsuki Hanae and Ayumi Mano are performing the opening theme song “Kimi to Revue.” Nasuo☆ is performing the ending theme song “Hoshikuzu Requiem.”

The staff includes:

The anime season will premiere in July.

The staff of the anime describes the season:

“Kill anyone he touches”… A young noble boy, “Bocchan” was once bewitched.

He has always been rejected because of the curse but he has never been lonely.

He was supported by his maid Alice and an old butler Rob who has been taking care of Bocchan since he was little. Recently he made a witch friend and his rather distant relationship with his own family has improved a little. But he still can't figure it out because he has no clue how he lift the curse that will allow him to touch someone who he loves…

But finally, Bocchan and Alice start to figure out how to solve the situation and their destiny has moved dramatically. They can't touch each other even if 1they want to… the romance story between two begins now!

The television anime's first season premiered in Japan in July 2021, and aired for 12 episodes. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Inoue launched the manga on Shogakukan 's Sunday Webry web manga site in October 2017. The manga ended in May 2022, and Shogakukan published the 16th and final volume in July. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English.

Source: Email correspondence