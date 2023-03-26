I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World Anime Reveals New Promo Video, Ending Theme Artist

The staff for the anime of writer Miku and illustrator Rein Kuwashima 's I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World ( Isekai de Cheat Skill o Te ni Shita Ore wa, Genjitsu Sekai o mo Musōsuru ) light novel series revealed a new promotional video for the series. The staff also revealed that Shikao Suga is performing the the ending theme song "Hachimitsu" (Honey).

The anime will premiere on April 6 and will air on Tokyo MX , BS11 , KBS Kyoto , and Sun TV . Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs.

Yen Press is releasing the light novels and manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

A door to another world stretches out before a boy who's been brutally bullied all his life. This alternate reality grants him access to all sorts of things, like cheat skills and a portal that lets him travel between his old and new worlds! Can this class loser turn his life around back home...?

The book franchise has 2 million copies in circulation worldwide. The 12th light novel released in Japan on December 20. The manga's fourth volume shipped on December 26.

The franchise is getting a browser game titled Isekai de Cheat Skill o Te ni Shita Ore wa, Genjitsu Sekai o mo Musōsuru - Level Up wa Jinsei o Kaeta : Parallel Universe . The MMORPG will release worldwide in Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, and Korean on the G123 platform. The game will be free to play but will have optional in-game purchases.



