Koji Yamamoto, Yuki Yamada, More Join Cast of 3rd Live-Action Kingdom Film

Kataoka Ainosuke VI also joins cast for film opening on July 28

The official website for the live-action films of Yasuhisa Hara 's Kingdom manga revealed three more cast members on Friday for Kingdom : Unmei no Honō (Flames of Destiny), the third film.

The new cast includes: (from left to right below): Kataoka Ainosuke VI as Fuu Ki (Feng Ji), Kōji Yamamoto as Chō Sō (Zhao Zhuang), and Yuki Yamada as Man Goku (Wan Ji).

©原泰久／集英社 ©2023映画「キングダム」製作委員会

The film will open on July 28.

The film covers the manga's Shi Ka (Zi Xia) arc and the Battle of Bayou — the first time Shin (Xin) and Ō Ki (Wang Qi) stood on the battlefield together, to fend off the invasion by the mighty Chō (Zhao) from the north. Anne ( Anne Watanabe ) joins the cast as the pivotal character Shi Ka (Zi Xia).

Kento Yamazaki , Ryō Yoshizawa , Takao Osawa , and Kanna Hashimoto all reprise their respective characters Shin (Xin), Ei Sei (Yin Zheng), Ō Ki (Wang Qi), and Ka Ryō Ten (He Liao Diao), respectively from the two previous films. Nana Seino , Hiroshi Tamaki , and Kōichi Satō from the second film also reprise their respective characters Kyо̄ Kai, Sho Hei Kun (Lord Changping), and Ryo Fui (Lu Buwei).

Shinsuke Satō (live-action Gantz , Death Note Light up the NEW world , Bleach ) returns as director. Hara and Tsutomu Kuroiwa ( One Piece Film Gold , live-action Black Butler , GANTZ:O ) return to write the script.

The first film opened in Japan in April 2019, and eventually earned a cumulative total of 5.73 billion yen (about US$53.2 million). Funimation screened the film at Anime Expo in July 2019, and screened the film in theaters in the United States and Canada in August 2019. The second film Kingdom II: Harukanaru Daichi e (To Distant Lands) opened in Japan in July 2022, and has earned 5.16 billion yen (about US$37.8 million), making it the highest-earning Japanese live-action film in Japan in 2022.