The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen Anime Reveals More Cast, Theme Song Artists

The official website for the television anime of Tenichi and Suzunosuke 's The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior ( Higeki no Genkyō to naru Saikyō Gedō Last Boss Joō wa Min no tame ni Tsukushimasu. ) light novel series unveiled more cast and the theme song artists for the anime on Thursday. The new cast members all play five members of the Freesian knightly order, and include:

Hiroki Yasumoto as Roderick, the knight-marshal



© 天壱・一迅社／ラス為製作委員会2023

Toshihiko Seki as Clark, vice-marshal of the knights



© 天壱・一迅社／ラス為製作委員会2023

Daisuke Ono as Callum, knight-commander of the third company



© 天壱・一迅社／ラス為製作委員会2023

Takuma Nagatsuka as Eric, knight of the first company



© 天壱・一迅社／ラス為製作委員会2023

Hiro Shimono as Alan, knight-commander of the first company



© 天壱・一迅社／ラス為製作委員会2023

The band Tsukuyomi will perform the anime's opening theme song "Kyūseishu" (Savior), while ChoQMay will perform the anime's ending theme song "PRIDE."

© 天壱・一迅社／ラス為製作委員会2023

Previously announced cast members include:

Norio Nitta ( Kami-sama Minarai: Himitsu no Cocotama ) is directing the anime at OLM Team Yoshioka. Deko Akao ( Pokémon: Journeys , Noragami ) is in charge of series composition. Hitomi Kōno is designing the characters. Hanae Nakamura , Tatsuhiko Saiki , Kanade Sakuma , and Junko Nakajima are composing the music.

The anime will premiere in July on TOKYO MX , MBS , and BS11 channels. HIDIVE will stream the anime.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing both the original light novels and the manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

Pride Royal Ivy is only eight years old when she realizes that she's been reincarnated, destined to become the future wicked queen and final boss of an otome game. She's got it all in this new life: razor-sharp wit, boss-tier powers, and influence over the kingdom as crown princess. Determined to sow despair and destruction across the land, she... Wait, what kind of a rotten future is that?! Princess Pride decides to drop the maniacal villainess plan and protect the male love interests instead, cheating her way to saving everyone she can! Will this final boss end up earning the adoration of her kingdom?

Tenichi began serializing the original story in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in April 2018, where it is still ongoing. Ichijinsha began publishing the story in print editions with illustrations by Suzunosuke , beginning with the first volume in June 2019. The publisher released the sixth volume in November 2022. Seven Seas will publish the fourth and fifth volumes on August 22 and December 5, respectively.

Matsuura launched the manga adaptation of the novels in the Zero-Sum Online website in March 2020. The manga was canceled due to Matsuura's poor health. Ichijinsha plans to continue the manga with a new serialization in some form, but has no concrete plans yet. Ichijinsha published the manga's third volume in January 2022. Seven Seas published the third volume on February 14.