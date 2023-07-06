2nd Tokyo Revengers 2 Live-Action Film Opens at #1 in Japan, 34th Anpanman Film Opens at #5

©久井健／講談社 ©2023 フジテレビジョン ワーナー・ブラザース映画 講談社

The second part of, the two sequel live-action films based on'smanga, opened at #1 on Friday and earned 605,494,180 yen (about US$4.19 million) from Friday to Saturday. The film sold 469,600 tickets.

The first sequel film Chi no Halloween -Unmei- (Bloody Halloween -Fate-) opened on April 21, while the second film Chi no Halloween -Kessen- (Bloody Halloween -Decisive Battle-) opened on June 30.

Takumi Kitamura returns to play Takemichi Hanagaki in the sequel films. Other returning cast members include Ryō Yoshizawa as Mikey and Yuki Yamada as Draken. Director Tsutomu Hanabusa and producer Shota Okada also return. Kento Nagayama joins the cast as Keisuke Baji, while Nijirō Murakami also joins as Kazutora Hanemiya, and Mahiro Takasugi joins as Chifuyu Matsuno. Taketo Tanaka plays Chome. SUPER BEAVER performs the theme song "Gradation" for the first film, while the band also performs the theme song "Hakanakunai" (Not Merely Fleeting) for the second film.

The first live-action Tokyo Revengers film opened in Japan in July 2021 and was the #1 live-action film in Japan in 2021. Crunchyroll is streaming the film worldwide excluding Asia, Spain, and Latin America.

dropped from #2 to #4 in its 10th weekend at the Japanese box office. The film earned 220,368,880 yen (about US$1.52 million) in its 10th weekend, and has sold a total of 8.84 million tickets to earn a cumulative total of 12,636,300,430 yen (about US$87.44 million).

The film sold 1.276 million tickets and earned 1.843 billion yen (about US$13.54 million) in its first three days in Japan.

The film is now the #3 all-time highest-earning animated film worldwide if Disney's 2019 CG film The Lion King is counted as animated, or #2 if not.

The film opened in the U.S. and in over 60 markets worldwide on April 5.

The film has been the highest-grossing film of 2023 worldwide. The film is also the highest-earning video game adaptation in history.



, the 34th anime film in the opened on Friday and ranked at #5 for its opening weekend. The film earned 113,432,810 yen (about US$788,390) in its first three days.

The film commemorates the 35th anniversary of the anime and the 50th anniversary of the Anpanman picture book series.

The film features Comet Robo, a home for robots who can make anything, and Roboly, a robot girl who is the best at what she does. She learns that there is one "precious thing" that she cannot make on her own, so she and her robot bird partner Koto leave Comet Robo to find it. They find a music box and arrive at Anpanman's world to find the owner. While spending time with Anpanman, Roboly's chest begins to feel "warm." During this time, Baikinman creates the strongest mecha "Roboking" and plans to turn Comet Robo into Comet Baikin-Robo. Thus, Anpanman and friends try to protect Comet Robo while Roboly searches for the "important thing."



Gekijо̄ban IDOLiSH7 LIVE 4bit BEYOND THE PERiOD

IDOLiSH7

franchise

, the theatrical anime concert for themultimedia, rose from #7 to #6 in its seventh weekend. The film earned 137,719,630 yen (about US$952,900) from Friday to Sunday. The film has earned a cumulative total of 1,571,708,041 yen (about US$10.87 million).

The concert opened in Japan on May 20 and earned 220 million yen (about US$1.58 million) in its opening weekend. The 16 cast members of the IDOLiSH7, TRIGGER, Re: vale, and ŹOOĻ units reprised their roles from the anime series and games.

Hiroshi Nishikiori ( Argonavis from BanG Dream! ) and Kensuke Yamamoto ( Trigun Stampede VFX art director) directed the anime at Orange . IDOLiSH7 creator Bunta Tsushimi wrote the screenplay. Arina Tanemura ( IDOLiSH7 , Full Moon o Sagashite ) is credited for the original character design. Hitomi Miyazaki designed the characters. Eiji Inomoto ( Trigun Stampede ) was the CG chief director.



The second film in the two-part anime film project adapting the final "Shadow Galactica" arc of's originalmanga titledopened on Friday and ranked at #9 for its opening weekend. The film earned 75,698,090 yen (about US$523,700) from Friday to Sunday.

The first film opened on June 9.

Tomoya Takahashi ( Den-noh Coil , Gatchaman Crowds ) is directing both films at Toei Animation . Kazuyuki Fudeyasu (all six JoJo's Bizarre Adventure parts, Land of the Lustrous , PriPara ) is returning to pen the scripts. Kazuko Tadano , the character designer for the original Sailor Moon anime, is continuing to design the characters. Yasuharu Takanashi ( Naruto Shippūden ) is returning to compose the music. Yumiko Soraga is the art director.

Daoko performs the theme song "Tsuki no Hana" (Moon Flower).



Seishun Buta Yarō

, the first of two sequel anime films based on'slight novel series, dropped from at #4 to #10 in its second weekend. The film earned 69,961,612 yen (about US$484,000) from Friday through Sunday for a total of 299,257,736 yen (about US$2.08 million).

The film opened in Japan on June 23. It earned 175,648,924 yen (about US$1.28 million) and sold 118,108 tickets in its first three days.

The sequel anime project adapts the eighth and ninth novels in the franchise : Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out and Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid .

Sōichi Masui returned to direct the project at CloverWorks . Masahiro Yokotani also returned for composition and scripts, and Satomi Tamura returned as the character designer. The first film's theme song is a solo version of the earlier television anime's "Fukashigi no Karte" (Mysterious Chart) song by Kaede Azusagawa (as voiced by Yurika Kubo ).

Anime Expo screened the U.S. premiere on July 3 at 6:30 p.m. PDT.



The second part of Gekijōban Collar×Malice Deep Cover , the two-part theatrical anime adaptation of Idea Factory 's Otomate brand's Collar x Malice game, stayed at #2 in the mini-theater rankings in its second weekend.

