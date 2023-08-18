JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Game Adds Leone Abbacchio

1st DLC character of Season Pass 2 launches in early fall

Bandai Namco Entertainment America began streaming a new trailer on Friday for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure : All-Star Battle R , a new version of the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure : All-Star Battle fighting game, and it reveals that Leone Abbacchio from the series' fifth part Golden Wind will join the game as the first DLC character from Season Pass 2 in early fall.

In dire times, it is vital to retrace one's steps to find the answers you seek. Leone Abbacchio is ready to reunite with Passione for the fight in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R! 🍵http://spr.ly/6019PYLj5(@jojo_games)August 18

The second season pass includes three characters. Leone Abbacchio debuts in early fall, a character from Diamond is Unbreakable joins in fall, and a character from JoJolion launches in late winter.

The first season pass has four characters. Risotto Nero from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind launched in October. Rudol Von Stroheim from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure : Battle Tendency debuted on February 3. Keicho Nijimura from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable joined on March 24. The fourth character Alternate World Diego Brando from Steel Ball Run launched on June 16.

©Hirohiko Araki/SHUEISHA, JoJo's Animation Project, Bandai Namco Entertainment

The game added Weather Forecast and Father Pucchi (Final) fromas free DLC characters last December.

The game launched for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in September 2022.

The game has a Standard Edition, Digital Deluxe Edition, and a Collector's Bundle. The Digital Deluxe Edition includes an Animation Special Event Color Set, the Season Pass, two exclusive costumes, and two days of early access to all Season Pass characters. The Collector's Bundle includes a 10-inch Jolyne Cujoh statue and an Animation Special Event Color Set.

The game expands the playable character roster from 41 to 50 characters. It also updates the game's system, and adds a tag-team "Support Attack" system. The game also updates the game's cast to match the voice cast from the various anime since the original game released (only the original JoJo's Bizarre Adventure anime had debuted when the original game shipped). The game still includes characters from all eight arcs of Hirohiko Araki 's original manga, including ones that have not yet been adapted into anime. The game also includes Ikuro Hashizawa from Araki's BAOH manga.

The original game shipped in August 2013 for the PlayStation 3. CyberConnect2 developed the game for Bandai Namco Games .

Source: JoJo's Bizarre Adventure : All-Star Battle R game's Twitter account via Siliconera





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.