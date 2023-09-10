×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Classroom For Heroes Anime Unveils New Visual, Video, Cast for Show's Climax

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Kanna Nakamura, Natsumi Takamori, more join cast

The official website for the television anime of Shin Araki's Eiyū Kyōshitsu (Classroom For Heroes) light novel series revealed a second promotional video, third key visual, and more cast in anticipation of the show's climax.

visual-3
© 新木伸・森沢晴行／集英社・英雄教室製作委員会

The new cast includes:

visual
© 新木伸・森沢晴行／集英社・英雄教室製作委員会
The anime premiered on July 9, and Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs.

Keiichiro Kawaguchi (Sket Dance, Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU, Shadowverse) is directing the anime at Actas. Naoki Hayashi (Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU, Citrus, Black Fox) is writing and supervising the scripts. Kōsuke Kawamura (OniAi, ISLAND, Remake Our Life!) is the character designer and chief animation director. VTuber Kaede Higuchi is performing the anime's opening theme song "Bravery? Naturally?," and Akane Kumada is performing the anime's ending theme song "Another Self."

The academy fantasy novel series is set in Rosewood Academy, a school that trains future heroes destined to protect mankind. The school accepts only those with the most potential. Arnest Flaming, a girl who boasts the top record in the academy, is assigned to guide a mysterious but cheerful new student named Blade who rivals her own power.

Araki (GJ Club) published the first volume under Shueisha's Dash X Bunko light novel label in January 2015, with illustrations by Haruyuki Morisawa (The Princess and the Pilot, The Pilot's Love Song, Lagrange - The Flower of Rin-ne), and the series is ongoing.

Koara Kishida launched a manga adaptation of the novels in Shueisha's Ultra Jump magazine in February 2015.

Sources: Classroom For Heroes anime's website, MoCa News

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives