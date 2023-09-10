Classroom For Heroes Anime Unveils New Visual, Video, Cast for Show's Climax

The official website for the television anime of Shin Araki 's Eiyū Kyōshitsu ( Classroom For Heroes ) light novel series revealed a second promotional video, third key visual, and more cast in anticipation of the show's climax.

The new cast includes:

The anime premiered on July 9, andis streaming the anime as it airs.

Keiichiro Kawaguchi ( Sket Dance , Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU , Shadowverse ) is directing the anime at Actas . Naoki Hayashi ( Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU , Citrus , Black Fox ) is writing and supervising the scripts. Kōsuke Kawamura ( OniAi , ISLAND , Remake Our Life! ) is the character designer and chief animation director. VTuber Kaede Higuchi is performing the anime's opening theme song "Bravery? Naturally?," and Akane Kumada is performing the anime's ending theme song "Another Self."

The academy fantasy novel series is set in Rosewood Academy, a school that trains future heroes destined to protect mankind. The school accepts only those with the most potential. Arnest Flaming, a girl who boasts the top record in the academy, is assigned to guide a mysterious but cheerful new student named Blade who rivals her own power.

Araki ( GJ Club ) published the first volume under Shueisha 's Dash X Bunko light novel label in January 2015, with illustrations by Haruyuki Morisawa ( The Princess and the Pilot , The Pilot's Love Song , Lagrange - The Flower of Rin-ne ), and the series is ongoing.

Koara Kishida launched a manga adaptation of the novels in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine in February 2015.