The Concierge Anime Film's Theme Song Video Streamed

The Aniplex Online Fest 2023 livestream event on Sunday revealed a new video for The Concierge , the anime film of Tsuchika Nishimura 's The Concierge at Hokkyoku Department Store ( Hokkyoku Hyakkaten no Concierge-san ) manga, that previews the film's theme song "Gift" from singer-songwriter Myuk .

The film will open in Japan on October 20.

© 2023西村ツチカ／小学館／「北極百貨店のコンシェルジュさん」製作委員会

The previously announced cast includes:

Yoshimi Itazu (" Pigtails ," Welcome to the Ballroom , key animation on Popin Q ) is making his directorial debut on a feature anime film, with Satomi Ooshima ( Hataraki Man , Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko , Raven of the Inner Palace ) penning the script and Aniplex distributing. Electronic music producer tofubeats is composing the film's music. Chiyo Morita ( Run with the Wind episode animation director) is serving as character designer and chief animation director. Production I.G is producing the film.

The manga centers on a new concierge at a mysterious department store where all the customers are animals. As a concierge, she tries to read her peculiar customers and try to make appropriate recommendations to them.

Nishimura launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Zōkan magazine in November 2016, and ended it in 2020 with two volumes. The manga won the Excellence Award for the Ministry of Cultural Affairs' 25th Japan Media Arts Festival Awards in 2022.