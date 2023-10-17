Live-Action 'What Did You Eat Yesterday?' Season 2 Casts Mitsuhiro Oikawa

Oikawa plays Nobuhiko, Shiro's ex-boyfriend

TV Tokyo revealed a new cast member for the second live-action season based on Fumi Yoshinaga 's What Did You Eat Yesterday? ( Kinō Nani Tabeta? ) manga on Tuesday. Mitsuhiro Oikawa plays Nobuhiko, the ex-boyfriend of Hidetoshi Nishijima 's character Shirō Kakei. Nobuhiko will appear in the series' fifth episode, a Christmas-themed episode which will air on November 3.

Previously announced new cast members include Ryōta Bandō as Gō Tabuchi, a staff member at the beauty parlor where Kenji works, and Aki Asakura as Chinami Itsumi, Tabuchi's girlfriend.

Aside from Nishijima, Seiyō Uchino also reprises his role as Kenji Yabuki. Other returning cast members include Kōji Yamamoto , Hayato Isomura , Sports Makita , Misako Tanaka, Ryōsei Tayama , and Meiko Kaji .

The first season premiered on's "Drama 24" Friday night programming block in April 2019, and aired for 12 episodes. The series also streamed onin Japan. The series received a television special that aired in January 2020. The live-action series won the My Best TV Award at the 57th annual Galaxy Awards in March 2020. A live-action film opened in November 2021.

Vertical is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

A hard-working, middle-aged gay couple in Tokyo come to enjoy the finer moments of life through food. After long days at work, either in the law firm or the hair salon, Shiro and Kenji will always have down time together by the dinner table, where they can discuss their troubles, hash out their feelings, and enjoy delicately prepared home-cooked meals!

Yoshinaga launched the manga in Kodansha 's Morning magazine in 2007, and it is still running. The series was nominated for the first Manga Taisho Awards (Cartoon Grand Prize) in 2008, and received a jury recommendation in the 13th Japan Media Arts Festival Awards in 2009. The manga also ranked on the "Book of the Year" list from Kadokawa Media Factory 's book and manga news magazine Da Vinci in 2014 and 2016. The manga was nominated for the General Manga category in the 43rd Annual Kodansha Manga Awards in 2019.

Yoshinaga's Ōoku: The Inner Chambers manga also inspired a live-action film adaptation in 2010, a live-action television series titled Ōoku: Arikoto・Iemitsu Hen in October 2012, and a second live-action film titled Ōoku: Eien - Emonnosuke・Tsunayoshi Hen in December of the same year. NHK announced in August 2022 that it is producing a new live-action series adaptation of the manga that premiered on January 10. The second season will premiere on NHK this fall.

