News
Mission: Yozakura Family Anime Reveals 4 More Cast Members
posted on by Adriana Hazra
This year's 47th issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed four new cast members for the television anime of Hitsuji Gondaira's Mission: Yozakura Family (Yozakura-san Chi no Daisakusen) manga on Monday:
- Aoi Yūki as Shion Yozakura
- Kazuyuki Okitsu as Shinzō Yozakura
- Yumi Uchiyama as Nanao Yozakura
- Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Kengo Yozakura and Goliath
Previously announced cast members include:
- Kaede Hondo as Mutsumi Yozakura
- Reiji Kawashima as Taiyō Asano
- Akari Kitō as Futaba Yozakura
- Katsuyuki Konishi as Kyōichirō Yozakura
Gondaira (Demon Prince Poro's Diaries) launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in August 2019.
Viz Media has been simultaneously publishing the manga in English digitally since its debut in Japan. Viz Media then began publishing compiled volumes digitally in December 2020, and began releasing the series physically starting with the first volume in October 2022.
Shueisha's MANGA Plus service also releases the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:
Taiyo Asano is a super shy high school student and the only person he can talk to is his childhood friend, Mutsumi Yozakura. It turns out that Mutsumi is the daughter of the ultimate spy family! Even worse, Mutsumi is being harassed by her overprotective, nightmare of a brother, Kyoichiro. What drastic steps will Taiyo have to take to save Mutsumi?! A spy family comedy - the mission begins!
A novel in the franchise released on January 4.
Source: Weekly Shonen Jump issue 47