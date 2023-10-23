Burn the Witch #0.8 Anime's New Video Reveals December 29 Global Debut, More Staff & Cast, NiL Theme Song

The official website for the anime of Tite Kubo 's Burn The Witch anime revealed the key visual, main promotional video, a new cast member, and the December 29 world premiere for the upcoming anime adaptation of Kubo's 2018 Burn the Witch #0.8 manga prologue on Monday. The anime's promotional video also revealed additional staff, and previewed the theme song "PROVE" by NiL .

© 久保帯人／集英社 ・「BURN THE WITCH」製作委員会

Subaru Kimura joins the cast as Balgo's pal Shelby:

© 久保帯人／集英社 ・「BURN THE WITCH」製作委員会

The anime will premiere and simultaneously stream worldwide on December 29.

Tatsurō Kawano is returning from the 2020 Burn The Witch anime film to direct Burn the Witch #0.8 at team Yamahitsuji / Studio Colorido .

Newly announced additional and returning staff includes:

The film's main cast is also returning for the new anime:

Crunchyroll streamed the 2020 film, and it describes the story:

Historically 72% of all the deaths in London are related to dragons, fantastical beings invisible to the majority of the people. While unknown to most, some people have been standing up to these dragons. Only inhabitants of Reverse London who live in the hidden “reverse” side of London can see the dragons. Even then, only a selected few become qualified enough as witches or wizards to make direct contact with them. The protagonists of the story are witch duo Noel Niihashi and Ninny Spangcole. They are protection agents for Wing Bind ( WB ), an organization for dragon conservation and management. Their mission is to protect and manage the dragons within London on behalf of the people.

The serialized version of the manga initially had four total chapters, and debuted on August 24, 2020. Viz Media is publishing the manga in English, and it also published the original 2018 one-shot manga prologue in English. The manga is also receiving a "Season 2" sequel.