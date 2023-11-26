News
i☆Ris the Movie -Full Energy!!-'s Teaser Unveils Staff, Early Summer 2024 Opening
posted on by Egan Loo
The "i☆Ris 11th Anniversary Live~Heart Jack~" concert unveiled the teaser promotional video for the i☆Ris voice actress idol unit's anime film i☆Ris the Movie -Full Energy!!- on Sunday. The teaser announces the film's staff and early summer 2024 opening.
Hiroshi Ikehata (Kiratto Pri☆Chan, Dark Gathering) is directing the anime at Studio Gokumi, and Hiroko Fukuda (Teasing Master Takagi-san the Movie) wrote the script. Kazuyuki Ueda (Kinmoza! Kiniro + Mosaic) is designing the characters.
i☆Ris consists of Saki Yamakita, Yū Serizawa, Himika Akaneya, Yūki Wakai, and Miyu Kubota. In addition to being musical performers, all members are also anime voice actresses. Azuki Shibuya left the group on March 31, 2021.
The group has performed theme songs for such anime as Pretty Rhythm Rainbow Live, Mushibugyō, Fantasista Stella, Hantsu x Trash, Twin Star Exorcists, Akiba's Trip: The Animation, PriPara, Idol Time PriPara, Magical Girl Site, Wise Man's Grandchild, and Magical Sempai.
The group previously inspired a webcomic tentatively titled Shūkan i☆Ris ("Weekly i☆Ris") in 2016.
Source: Comic Natalie