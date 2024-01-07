The Boy and the Heron, The Super Mario Bros. Movie Makes BAFTA Award Longlist

Both films make longlist for Best Animation;makes longlist for Film Not in English Language

Image courtesy of GKIDS © 2023 Studio Ghibli

The Boy and the Heron

The official website of BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) announced the longlists for its 2023 film awards on Friday. The category of Best Animation includes's, or literally) film andwhile the category of Film Not in English Language also includes

The BAFTA Film Awards will announce the shortlist of nominations on January 18.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has shortlisted Joe Hisaishi for the Music (Original Score) category at the 2024 Oscars for the film. The film is also nominated for the London Critics' Circle's 2024 awards show. The Florida Film Critics Circle awarded the film with the Best Picture award on December 21, the first time an animated feature film has won the award. The film also won Best Animated Film and Best Score. The Alliance of Women Film Journalists awarded the film the Best Animated Film award in its EDA Awards on December 31.

The film has been nominated for Best International Filmmaker for Hayao Miyazaki at the Astra Film & Creative Arts Awards. The film additionally won the Best Animation award for the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards. The film also won the Animated Feature award from the Boston Society of Film Critics.

The film opened in Japan on July 14, and sold 1.003 million tickets and earned about US$13.2 million in its first three days in Japan.



© 2022 Nintendo and Universal Studios

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

' Family Film and TV Awards nominated for Best Animated Family Film in its 26th annual awards.

The 2023 Saturn Awards nominated The Super Mario Bros. Movie for Best Animated Film. The 81st Golden Globe Awards nominated the film (and nominated The Boy and the Heron ) for Best Motion Picture - Animated category.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie ended the year as the #2 top-earning film worldwide and in the United States. It is also the #3 all-time highest-earning animated film worldwide. It is the #17 highest-earning film of all time. The film is also the highest-grossing foreign film in Japan in 2023.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie opened in the U.S. and in over 60 markets worldwide on April 5.



