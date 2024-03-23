Re:Zero Witch's Re:surrection Smartphone Game's New Video Reveals Konomi Suzuki Theme Song

The Anime Japan 2024 stage event for the third season of the Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- anime revealed a second promotional video for Re:Zero Witch's Re:surrection , the franchise 's new smartphone game on Sunday. The video reveals and previews the game's theme song "Resurrection" by Konomi Suzuki .

©長月達平・株式会社KADOKAWA刊 ©KADOKAWA/Akatsuki Inc.

Kadokawa has not revealed a release date for the game.

The DMM Games ' Re: Zero Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu : Kinsho to Nazo no Seirei (Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- The Forbidden Book and the Mysterious Spirit) browser game launched in Japan in July 2021.

Spike Chunsoft and Numskull Games' Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- : The Prophecy of the Throne ( Re: Zero Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu - Itsuwari no Ōsen Kōho ) game launched in Japan and North America in January 2021 for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam .

Source: Re:Zero season 3 AJ 2024 stage event





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.