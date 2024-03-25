Ojarumaru Anime Reveals New Ending Theme Song Artist for 27th Series

NHK revealed the new ending theme song and artist for the 27th series of the Ojarumaru ( Prince Mackaroo ) anime on Monday. Singer Shizuka Kudou will perform the new ending theme song "Maru." Yōhei Hashiguchi of the rock band wacci wrote and composed the song. NHK Anime also posted an advance video of the new ending song:

The show's 27th series will premiere on April 1.

The 26th series premiered in April 2023. The show aired a five-episode "Genji Series" that focused on the story of The Tale of Genji ( Genji Monogatari ) Japanese classic story by Murasaki Shikibu , from November 8 to December 6.

The Ojarumaru series centers on a Heian era prince who travels to the Enma world and steals King Enma's scepter. He makes his escape by accidentally arriving in the present day, in Moonlight Town. Ojarumaru befriends the town's residents as he escapes the minions that King Enma sends after him to retrieve his scepter.

Ojarumaru began with a manga series by Rin Inumaru that ran in Shogakukan 's Ciao magazine. The anime series launched in 1998. The franchise inspired a live-action special in 2017.

Sources: NHK, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web