Trapped in a Dating Sim Novelist Yomu Mishima Launches New Project in Fall

The 13th and final volume of of Yomu Mishima 's Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs ( Otome Game Sekai wa Mob ni Kibishii Sekai Desu ) light novel series revealed on March 29 the author will launch a new project in the fall.

Mishima launched the novels on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Be Novelists) website in 2017 and ended it there in 2019. Micro Magazine 's GC Novels imprint publishes the story in print with illustrations by Monda in Japan.

Seven Seas publishes the light novel series in North America.

Jun Shiosato launched a manga adaptation on Kadokawa 's Dra Dra Dragon Age manga website in October 2018, and it moved to the Dra Dra Sharp# site when that site launched in December 2018. The manga then moved to Dra Dra Flat♭ when that launched in September 2020, and the moved again to Monthly Dragon Age in January 2022. Seven Seas is also releasing the manga in English.

Micro Magazine has also published two volumes of a spinoff novel series titled Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of That Otome Game Is Tough for Us ( Ano Otome Game wa Ore-tachi ni Kibishii Sekai Desu ). Seven Seas is releasing the spinoff in English. That spinoff has also inspired a manga adaptation from artist Renji Fukuhara that is running on Dra Dra Flat♭ .

The novels inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in April 2022, and the anime is getting a second season. Crunchyroll streamed first season as it aired and and also streamed an English dub.

Mishima has also written the Seventh light novel series, which J-Novel Club releases in English. Additionally, Mishima has written the I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! light novels and the I'm the Heroic Knight of an Intergalactic Empire! spinoff light novels, both of which Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing in English.

Source: Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs volume 13





