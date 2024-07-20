Death end re;Quest Code Z Game's 5-Minute Promo Video Streamed

Game launches in Japan on September 19, in English in 2025

Compile Heart began streaming a five-minute promotional movie on Friday for the Death end re;Quest Code Z game. The video introduces the characters and outlines the story.

The game takes place between the first and second numbered games in the franchise.

Idea Factory International will release the game physically and digitally on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 in 2025. The release will feature Japanese and English audio and English text. Idea Factory International will release the game in a standard and limited edition.

The company describes the story of the game:

Step into a tale of parallel universes... Iris was born in World DE-1, a world that mirrors Earth in the 2000s. With her birth, a series of tragic loops was set in motion, which were gradually unraveled by the efforts of Arata Mizunashi and his team. With her goodwill restored, Iris created a copy of World DE-1 named World DE-1.5. Here, feuds gave way to friendship, each person a perfect cog in a perfect world. But a new crisis threatens the peace... A mysterious man has entered the fray, and he leads a group of people who look identical to the world's former heroes. Our new hero, Sayaka Hiwatari, confronts the rising chaos, where friends and foes seem impossible to distinguish. And so the battle with another world enters a new phase...

The game will launch in Japan on Switch, PS4, and PS5 on September 19.

Compile Heart is also developing a new numbered game in the franchise, but that game will release later.