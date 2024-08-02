English Dub of NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a Anime's 2nd Part Premieres on August 2

©SQUARE ENIX／人類会議

announced on Thursday that the English dub for the second cours (quarter of year) of the television anime of the action role-playing game, is streaming on Friday. The English cast from the game and the first cours are reprising their roles in the anime's English dub.

The second part premiered on the Tokyo MX , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , and BS11 channels on July 5 at 11:30 p.m. (10:30 a.m. EDT). It is also running on YTV , Chukyo TV. Broadcasting Co., Ltd. , Fukuoka Broadcasting Corporation , Sapporo TV , and Animax . Crunchyroll is streaming it as it airs in Japan.

LiSA performs the new opening theme song "Black Box."

The first cours of the anime premiered in January 2023. The staff delayed episode 4 that year from January 28 to February 18. The anime's production committee cited COVID-19 as the reason for that delay. The staff then delayed episodes 9 and beyond in March 2023, citing the impact of the increase in COVID-19 infections on its production schedule. Episodes 9-12 aired all at once in July 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

Square Enix describes the game's story:

NieR:Automata tells the story of androids 2B, 9S and A2 and their battle to reclaim the machine-driven dystopia overrun by powerful machines. Humanity has been driven from the Earth by mechanical beings from another world. In a final effort to take back the planet, the human resistance sends a force of android soldiers to destroy the invaders. Now, a war between machines and androids rages on... A war that could soon unveil a long-forgotten truth of the world.

Ryouji Masuyama ( Blend S , Hello WeGo! ) directed the first cours at A-1 Pictures , and Masuyama was also in charge of series composition alongside the original game's Yokō Tarō . Jun Nakai designed the characters and served as chief animation director. MONACA composed the music.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)