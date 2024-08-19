Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero Anime Reveals English Dub Cast

, more star indebuting on Tuesday

revealed on Monday the Englishcast for the television anime of's) manga:

Additional voices include: Adam Noble , Alyssa Marek , Andrew Love , Brandon Hearnsberger , Camryn Nunley , Chaney Moore , Cyrus Rodas , David Lascoe , Elissa Cuellar , Gabriel Regojo , Jasmine Thomas, Jay Hickman , Joe Daniels , Kalin Coates , Kara Greenberg , Keegan Daleo , Kira Vincent-Davis , Kyle Colby Jones , Luci Christian , Maggie Flecknoe , Michael Wronski , Patricia Duran , Scott Gibbs , and Ty Mahany .

Kyle Colby Jones is directing the dub . Marta Bechtol and Kyle Colby Jones are writing the English script. Keegan Daleo , David Lascoe , and Patrick Marrero are the sound engineers. Brent Marshall is in charge of mix and sound design.

The dub will debut on Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. EDT.

The anime premiered in July 2023 on AT-X , Tokyo MX , and BS NTV .

Seven Seas licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Ten years ago, the hero Max defeated the Demon Lord. In order to regain his power, the Demon Lord went into a deep slumber...but when he awakens, his body is only a chibi version of its fearsome form. Now curious to see what his enemy is up to, the Demon Lord visits Max, only to discover the mighty hero living in a dirty one-room apartment. The Demon Lord decides to move in with Max and help his old enemy become a formidable opponent once more!

Keisuke Inoue ( My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! both seasons, Ao-chan Can't Study! ) directed the anime at studios SILVER LINK and BLADE. Toshiya Ono ( Land of the Lustrous , The Promised Neverland , Shadows House ) oversaw the series scripts and Yoshihiro Watanabe ( Iwa-Kakeru! -Sport Climbing Girls- , The Testament of Sister New Devil ) designed the characters. R.O.N ( FLCL Alternative , The Slime Diaries , Kuroko's Basketball ) composed the music.

MADKID perform the show's opening theme song "One Room Adventure," and Nenne perform the ending theme song "Mirai=Teleport."

Source: HIDIVE