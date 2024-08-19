News
Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero Anime Reveals English Dub Cast
posted on by Alex Mateo
- Joe Daniels as Max
- Brittney Karbowski as Demon Lord
- Olivia Swasey as Anego
- John Swasey as Captain Galmoff/Hayward
- Jack Stansbury as Demetrius
- Cyrus Rodas as Demon Lord of Yore
- Monica Rial as Denetra/Sezek
- Kara Greenberg as Destelle/Lim
- Elissa Cuellar as Franca/Ghost
- Adam Gibbs as Fred
- Kyle Colby Jones as George/Sigutani
- Jay Hickman as Grimms
- Samantha Stevens as Hecate
- Camryn Nunley as Joe
- Michael Wronski as Leo
- Shannon Reed as Lord Behemoth/Satoru
- Patricia Duran as Menehild
- Maggie Flecknoe as Mizuhara/Yosuke's Mother
- Kira Vincent-Davis as Rebecca
- Brandon Hearnsberger as Reinhardt
- Chaney Moore as Sara/Yvonne
- Joe Daniels as Trigorin
- Ty Mahany as Vodka
- Matthew David Rudd as Will
- Kalin Coates as Yosuke
- Alyssa Marek as Yuria
- Adam Noble as Zeeman
- Natalie Rial as Zenia
Additional voices include: Adam Noble,Alyssa Marek, Andrew Love, Brandon Hearnsberger, Camryn Nunley, Chaney Moore, Cyrus Rodas, David Lascoe, Elissa Cuellar, Gabriel Regojo, Jasmine Thomas, Jay Hickman,Joe Daniels, Kalin Coates,Kara Greenberg,Keegan Daleo,Kira Vincent-Davis,Kyle Colby Jones, Luci Christian, Maggie Flecknoe, Michael Wronski, Patricia Duran, Scott Gibbs, and Ty Mahany.
Kyle Colby Jones is directing the dub. Marta Bechtol and Kyle Colby Jones are writing the English script. Keegan Daleo, David Lascoe, and Patrick Marrero are the sound engineers. Brent Marshall is in charge of mix and sound design.
The dub will debut on Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. EDT.
The anime premiered in July 2023 on AT-X, Tokyo MX, and BS NTV.
Seven Seas licensed the manga, and it describes the story:
Ten years ago, the hero Max defeated the Demon Lord. In order to regain his power, the Demon Lord went into a deep slumber...but when he awakens, his body is only a chibi version of its fearsome form. Now curious to see what his enemy is up to, the Demon Lord visits Max, only to discover the mighty hero living in a dirty one-room apartment. The Demon Lord decides to move in with Max and help his old enemy become a formidable opponent once more!
Keisuke Inoue (My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! both seasons, Ao-chan Can't Study!) directed the anime at studios SILVER LINK and BLADE. Toshiya Ono (Land of the Lustrous, The Promised Neverland, Shadows House) oversaw the series scripts and Yoshihiro Watanabe (Iwa-Kakeru! -Sport Climbing Girls-, The Testament of Sister New Devil) designed the characters. R.O.N (FLCL Alternative, The Slime Diaries, Kuroko's Basketball) composed the music.
MADKID perform the show's opening theme song "One Room Adventure," and Nenne perform the ending theme song "Mirai=Teleport."
Source: HIDIVE