Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero Anime Reveals English Dub Cast

posted on by Alex Mateo
Joe Daniels, Brittney Karbowski, more star in dub debuting on Tuesday

©toufu・芳文社/Lv1魔王とワンルーム勇者製作委員会
HIDIVE revealed on Monday the English dub cast for the television anime of toufu's Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero (LV1 Maō to One Room Yūsha) manga:

Additional voices include: Adam Noble,Alyssa Marek, Andrew Love, Brandon Hearnsberger, Camryn Nunley, Chaney Moore, Cyrus Rodas, David Lascoe, Elissa Cuellar, Gabriel Regojo, Jasmine Thomas, Jay Hickman,Joe Daniels, Kalin Coates,Kara Greenberg,Keegan Daleo,Kira Vincent-Davis,Kyle Colby Jones, Luci Christian, Maggie Flecknoe, Michael Wronski, Patricia Duran, Scott Gibbs, and Ty Mahany.

Kyle Colby Jones is directing the dub. Marta Bechtol and Kyle Colby Jones are writing the English script. Keegan Daleo, David Lascoe, and Patrick Marrero are the sound engineers. Brent Marshall is in charge of mix and sound design.

The dub will debut on Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. EDT.

The anime premiered in July 2023 on AT-X, Tokyo MX, and BS NTV.

Seven Seas licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Ten years ago, the hero Max defeated the Demon Lord. In order to regain his power, the Demon Lord went into a deep slumber...but when he awakens, his body is only a chibi version of its fearsome form. Now curious to see what his enemy is up to, the Demon Lord visits Max, only to discover the mighty hero living in a dirty one-room apartment. The Demon Lord decides to move in with Max and help his old enemy become a formidable opponent once more!

Keisuke Inoue (My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! both seasons, Ao-chan Can't Study!) directed the anime at studios SILVER LINK and BLADE. Toshiya Ono (Land of the Lustrous, The Promised Neverland, Shadows House) oversaw the series scripts and Yoshihiro Watanabe (Iwa-Kakeru! -Sport Climbing Girls-, The Testament of Sister New Devil) designed the characters. R.O.N (FLCL Alternative, The Slime Diaries, Kuroko's Basketball) composed the music.

MADKID perform the show's opening theme song "One Room Adventure," and Nenne perform the ending theme song "Mirai=Teleport."

Source: HIDIVE

