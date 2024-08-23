News
Live-Action One Piece Series' 2nd Season Casts Charithra Chandran as Vivi
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official X/Twitter account for the second live-action season of Eiichiro Oda's One Piece manga announced on Friday that Charithra Chandran (Bridgerton) will play Nefertari Vivi, also known as Miss Wednesday.
Chandran shared a video message:
Dearest pirates, Charithra Chandran is joining the crew of ONE PIECE as Miss Wednesday!!(@Netflix)August 23
Series creator Oda stated that the second season will cover the story up to the Drum Island arc. This will include Loguetown, Reverse Mountain and Twin Cape, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island.
The streamer previously announced new cast members for season 2, including:
- Callum Kerr as Smoker
- Julia Rehwald as Tashigi
- Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha
- Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk
- Rob Colletti as Wapol
- Ty Keogh as Dalton
- Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra
- David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3
- Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine
- Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5
- Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9
- Clive Russell as Crocus
- Werner Coetser as Dorry
- Brendan Murray as Brogy
The second season adds Joe Tracz (Percy Jackson and the Olympians) as a writer, executive producer, and co-showrunner. He joins the first season's writer, executive producer, and co-showrunner Matt Owens. Season 1 co-showrunner Steve Maeda serves as executive producer. The season has begun production.
Deadline reports an expected 2025 release date.
Tomorrow Studios, a partnership between producer Marty Adelstein (Prison Break, Teen Wolf) and ITV Studios, produced the first live-action season. Becky Clements served as an executive producer with Maeda.
