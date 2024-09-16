Tonbo! Season 2's Teaser Highlights Tonbo's High School Life

Season 2 premieres on October 5

The staff for Tonbo! , the anime of Ken Kawasaki and Yū Furusawa 's Oi! Tonbo (Hey! Tonbo) manga, unveiled a new teaser trailer and new key visual for the anime's second season on Tuesday. The teaser highlights Tonbo! 's new high school life.

Image courtesy of Remow ©Ken Kawasaki & You Furusawa/Tonbo Project

The staff describes the second season:

Tonbo! leaves Tokara and sets off on a new golfing journey in Kumamoto! Ever since she left the island, Tonbo! 's life has been changing at dizzying speeds! After becoming a high school student and moving to Kumamoto for a new life, Tonbo! 's now playing a round with other junior golfers at the practice grounds. While Tonbo! strategizes on the course using her freewheeling golfing style cultivated in Tokara, the skilled Hinoki, an experienced golfer one year older than Tonbo! , is ready to fight back with everything she's got! A fierce showdown between the two is already underway. Tonbo! 's coach, Hajime, is amazed by her potential and decides to send her to compete in the Kyushu Women's Championship in May. Through playing golf with old rivals such as Tsubura, who she played a round with on the island, and new rivals like Hinoki, who she met in Kumamoto, Tonbo! is ready to spread her wings even further!

The anime will premiere on TV Tokyo on October 5, and on BS TV Tokyo on October 7. The anime will stream in Japan on ABEMA and U-NEXT . The second season will be available globally on multiple platforms, including Tubi, ADN, Bahamt, iQIYI , bilibili , VIU , and TRUE iD.

Most of the anime's main staff is returning. New cast members include Yui Ishikawa as Hinoki Otoha, Marina Inoue as Emi Kurisu, Eiji Hanawa as Hajime Udo, Sanae Kobayashi as Shima-san.

The Japanese pop duo Sacra e sole performs the second season's opening theme song "Seven pieces." The jazz-funk trio TOKYO GROOVE JYOSHI performs the second season's ending theme song "It's time to win."

The first season premiered on April 6.is streaming the anime.

Jin-Koo Oh ( Beyblade Burst GT , Beyblade Burst Sparking , Beyblade Burst QuadDrive , Beyblade Burst QuadStrike ) directed the first season at OLM . Mitsutaka Hirota ( Sweetness & Lightning , Anime-Gataris , Rent-A-Girlfriend ) was in charge of the series scripts. Akira Takeuchi ( Naisho no Tsubomi , Inazuma Eleven GO ) designed the characters. Nobuko Toda composed the music.

The manga's story begins with Igarashi, who was disqualified as a pro golfer after a certain "incident" and thus moves to Kagoshima Prefecture's Tokara Islands to step out of the limelight. On these islands known as "Japan's last unexplored wilderness," he encounters a naive girl named Tonbo.

As it turns out, these supposedly unexplored islands have a homemade golf course, where Tonbo plays every day. She demonstrates genius-level prowess, playing every kind of shot with just one golf club, a 3-iron. Igarashi is amazed at Tonbo's talent, even as he harbors doubts about her only using a 3-iron. Yet, hidden deep in Tonbo's heart lies a painful, sad past ….

Story creator Kawasaki and artist Furusawa launched the ongoing manga in Weekly Golf Digest , a general-interest golfing magazine from Golf Digest Sha Co., Ltd., in August 2014.

Source: Press release